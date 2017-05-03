Newswise — Babson College is the No. 1 private business school for return on investment, according to PayScale Inc., the world’s leading provider of on-demand compensation data and software.

According to the 2017 PayScale College ROI Report, Babson alumni enjoy a 20-year net return on investment between $726,000 and $858,000 dependent on whether or not they received financial aid.

For business careers in particular, Babson is named No. 8. Among all colleges, universities and other institutions, without regard to degree or major, Babson has been named No. 22 for value.

“We know that higher education is a substantial investment and Babson College is proud to provide an exceptional return on investment for our students and families,” said Babson College President Kerry Healey. “Babson is educating entrepreneurial leaders who create social and economic value everywhere—value that goes beyond personal financial success and extends to families, businesses, communities and society as a whole.”

Babson College recently announced an opportunity for students to accelerate their path to an undergraduate degree in as little as three years—an option that could increase return on investment for students, reduce tuition by up to 25 percent, and has a potential immediate financial benefit of up to $105,931.

Babson’s accelerated offering is the latest in the college’s ongoing redefinition of return on investment for a college education. Babson’s high value is reflected in the success and experiences of its students and graduates:

The class of 2016 enjoyed an average annual starting salary of $56,267.

For the last five years, more than 98 percent of Babson graduates secured employment or attended graduate school within six months of graduation.

Every student participates in Babson’s internationally recognized Foundations of Management and Entrepreneurship (FME) course during their first year—a year-long immersion into the business world, giving them the basic business background and real-world context needed for all Babson courses and future careers.

Many Babson students enroll in a Management Consulting Field Experience (MCFE) to work as a consultant and make an impact on a real company’s business challenges. They are also given the opportunity to participate in Babson’s Externship Program—an offer to spend up to a week observing professionals on the job and gain an understanding of a career, industry, organization, or function.

Nearly half of Babson’s class of 2016 participated in education abroad, and 83 percent of them secured at least one internship as a student.

Methodology

All data used to produce the PayScale College ROI rankings were collected from approximately 1.3 million college-educated workers who successfully completed PayScale’s Employee Survey between February 2007 and February 2017. The average sample size for an included school is 792 alumni profiles.

Only employees who possess a Bachelor's Degree and no higher degrees are included. Careers that require advanced degrees, such as law or medicine, are not included. All reports are for graduates of schools from the United States who work in the United States. This sample does not include U.S. territories, such as Puerto Rico or Guam. Only graduates who are employed full-time and paid with either an hourly wage or an annual salary are included. Self-Employed, project-based, and contract employees are not included.

