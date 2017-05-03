For Immediate Release

DHS S&T Press Office (202) 254-2385

Newswise — WASHINGTON —Eminent cybersecurity expert Dr. Edward Amoroso will be a keynote speaker for the 2017 Cyber Security R&D Showcase and Technical Workshop on July 11-13, 2017 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The R&D Showcase and Technical Workshop—sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate (S&T)—is the federal government’s largest cybersecurity research and development conference.

During his July 13 presentations titled “A Random Walk through Cyber Security,” Dr. Amoroso will present a fun and fast-moving talk that will touch on a range of relevant government and industry topics.

“We are very excited Dr. Amoroso has accepted our invitation to speak at the R&D Showcase and Technical Workshop,” said Dr. Douglas Maughan, Director of S&T’s Cyber Security Division (CSD), part of the Homeland Security Advanced Research Projects Agency. “From his position as an industry leader, he will provide insight into the state of cybersecurity and the steps we as a country must take to better defend the nation’s public and private critical infrastructure networks.”

Dr. Amoroso is founder and CEO of TAG Cyber LLC, a global cybersecurity advisory, training, consulting and media services company that supports hundreds of companies worldwide. Prior to founding TAG Cyber, he was with AT&T for 31 years, retiring in 2016 as senior vice president and chief security officer—a position he held for 12 years. Dr. Amoroso has authored numerous research papers, articles and six books on information security. He also has provided counsel to four presidential administrations on issues related to national security, critical infrastructure protection and cyber policy.

The 2017 Cyber Security R&D Showcase and Technical Workshop will feature 115 presentations of cutting-edge cybersecurity R&D projects representing a combined $250 million investment by DHS S&T CSD. The event’s highlight is the July 11 R&D Showcase during which 10 transition-ready technologies and projects will be presented by their principal investigators. Later that day, the Technology Demonstration and Poster Session will give attendees an in-depth look at 60 CSD R&D projects.

The July 12 and 13 Technical Workshop will feature presentations that highlight the breadth of CSD’s R&D portfolio including mobile security, cybersecurity research infrastructure, support for law enforcement, identity management, data privacy and 10 more research topics. Additionally, on July 12 representatives of startups engaged by the DHS Silicon Valley Innovation Program to help develop solutions for DHS components and other Homeland Security Enterprise entities, and S&T CSD’s international partners will present their technology projects.

“The R&D Showcase and Technical Workshop is an opportunity for the cybersecurity community to get an inside look at CSD’s many research projects and see firsthand how these technologies, tools and solutions can help improve the security of their information technology networks,” said Maughan. “I invite everyone in the cybersecurity community and those interested in cybersecurity R&D to attend the conference.”

The 2017 Cyber Security R&D Showcase and Technical Workshop, which is expected to draw 1,000 cybersecurity professionals, is open to the public and private-sector. Registration is complimentary, however, space is limited, especially for the R&D Showcase on July 11. Register here to reserve a spot at this leading government cybersecurity R&D event.

The mission of S&T’s CSD mission is to enhance the security and resilience of the nation’s critical information infrastructure and the Internet by developing and delivering new technologies, tools and techniques to defend against cyberattacks. The division conducts and supports technology transitions and leads and coordinates R&D among DHS customers, government agencies, the private sector and international partners. For more information about CSD, visit /science-and-technology/cyber-security-division.

