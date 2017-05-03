UCI

University of California, Irvine

NEWS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, IRVINE

NOTE TO EDITORS: PHOTO AVAILABLE AT

https://news.uci.edu/research/ucis-james-randerson-is-elected-to-national-academy-of-sciences/

Contact: Brian Bell

949-824-8249

bpbell@uci.edu

UCI’s James Randerson is elected to National Academy of Sciences

Earth system scientist is honored for climate change studies

Newswise — Irvine, Calif., May 3, 2017 – James Randerson, whose studies on the relationships among humans, the ecosystem and the environment have advanced our understanding of the effects of climate change, has been elected to the prestigious National Academy of Sciences.

He is one of 84 new members and 21 foreign associates announced May 2 by the academy. Considered one of the highest honors in science, NAS membership is based on distinguished and continued achievements in original research.

“I am grateful to be recognized by the National Academy of Sciences and by the community,” said Randerson, Chancellor’s Professor of Earth system science. “The commitment to interdisciplinary environmental research here at UCI is remarkable and is a big factor in my ability to conduct research about the changing Earth system. I am also very thankful to my fellow faculty, colleagues, students and postdocs here.”

Physical sciences dean Kenneth Janda said he considers Randerson a key member of the Earth system science team at UCI, adding: “We are very fortunate that Professor Randerson has chosen the UCI School of Physical Sciences as his academic home. He has done groundbreaking work on the impact of climate change on ecosystems and has contributed significantly to improving the predictability of such effects.”

Janda noted that Randerson will soon helm UCI’s new Center for Geospatial Data Solutions for Climate & the Environment, with the goal of moving toward more reliable solutions to environmental problems and applying those solutions at a more local level.

UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman said that Randerson’s research is making a difference in Southern California and around the world. “His work has influenced policymakers who are concerned about public safety, giving him a prominent place in the longstanding tradition of UCI scientists conducting research for the common good,” Gillman said.

“He joins more than 40 other current UCI faculty members who have been welcomed into one of the National Academies. We couldn’t be happier or more proud of his achievement.”

Randerson is well-known in the scientific community for his research into changes in the global carbon cycle, wildfires and climate change. His work has been instrumental in efforts to design effective solutions for sustainably managing ecosystems, including fire prediction.

He and his colleagues use remote sensing data from a network of NASA satellites, most notably the Earth-observing Aqua, Terra and Aura spacecraft; the Orbiting Carbon Observatory; the Gravity Recovery & Climate Experiment; and Landsat 8. His group employs a suite of models to interpret the data and assess future climate change scenarios.

“I feel that my work has gotten more engrossing over the years as my group has had access to increasingly richer remote sensing data and stronger models,” Randerson said. “These tools are giving us the ability to develop a real-time picture of what’s happening around the globe, which is enabling us to provide information to better inform policymakers, other academic researchers and agencies trying to manage ecosystems.”

The National Academy of Sciences has 2,290 active members, including 23 from UCI; nine of those are in the School of Physical Sciences.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 30,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. It’s located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $5 billion annually to the local economy. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.

Media access: Radio programs/stations may, for a fee, use an on-campus ISDN line to interview UCI faculty and experts, subject to availability and university approval. For more UCI news, visit news.uci.edu. Additional resources for journalists may be found at communications.uci.edu/for-journalists.