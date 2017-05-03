Newswise — Emerging trends in patient care combine with advances in healthcare technology at a conference where thousands of nurses who care for high-acuity and critically ill patients will convene this month in Houston.

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) hosts its annual National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition, (NTI), May 22-25, with preconferences May 21.

AACN expects more than 6,000 attendees, including nurses at the forefront of research, academia, staff development and management.

The premier annual event for critical care nursing, the conference offers hundreds of sessions to improve clinical practice, patient outcomes and the hospitals’ bottom line with a comprehensive program that incorporates the best evidence-based education.

“NTI is awesome,” said Susanne Collins, a nurse manager in a surgical ICU at UCI Medical Center, Irvine, California. “It’s an invigorating experience for any critical care nurse, whether new to critical care or for those with many years of experience. They’re always up-to-date and feature relevant topics being discussed; they’re a great networking opportunity — it’s really the best nursing conference I have attended.”

Conference sessions cover clinical education reflecting today’s diverse critical care environments. Topics include:

Eliminating healthcare-associated infections and medical errors

Improving patient outcomes and financial savings with nurse-led innovations

Understanding the benefits and risks of healthcare technology

Integrating new research findings into evidence-based patient care

Most of the nearly 300 sessions will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center, with the nearby Marriott Marquis Houston also hosting official events.

NTI, the world’s largest conference for nurses who care for high-acuity and critically ill patients, includes the Critical Care Exposition, the largest and most comprehensive trade show for acute and critical care nurses. There will be hundreds of exhibits spread over 300,000 square feet that encompass cutting-edge healthcare equipment, devices, supplies and career opportunities. The Critical Care Exposition is one of the 50 fastest-growing trade shows in America in both event attendance and exhibitors, as ranked by Trade Show Executive magazine.

The Advanced Practice Institute, integrated into NTI, has more than 60 sessions with content including preconferences, clinical sessions, leadership role development, pharmacology and mastery sessions, specifically developed for advanced practice nurses.

Participants can earn up to 37.5 hours of continuing education (CE) during NTI. CE hours — calculated on a 60-minute contact hour — are determined by the number of sessions a participant attends.

As an added value, attendees will receive online access to more than 200 recorded sessions from this year’s NTI as well as online access to certification review courses and past NTI conferences. These materials will extend the on-site learning offered during the conference and be available through Aug. 31.

Review the complete conference program with all educational sessions and special events offered in Houston at www.aacn.org/nti.

About the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition: Established in 1974, AACN’s National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) represents the world’s largest educational conference and trade show for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families. Bedside nurses, nurse educators, nurse managers, clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners attend NTI.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: Founded in 1969 and based in Aliso Viejo, California, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) is the largest specialty nursing organization in the world. AACN represents the interests of more than half a million acute and critical care nurses and has more than 200 chapters throughout the United States. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution.

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, 101 Columbia, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656-4109; 949-362-2000; www.aacn.org; facebook.com/aacnface; twitter.com/aacnme