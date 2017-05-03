Newswise — NEW YORK (May 04, 2017) – NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has announced that it will roll out paid parental leave for its employees who are new parents. The new policy is the most comprehensive of its kind among New York City hospitals and healthcare systems, offering new parents two to six weeks of paid time off, extended leave for six months and continuation of benefits, in addition to flex time currently available for new parents.

The new paid parental leave policy covers women and men welcoming a child through birth, adoption and surrogacy. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital will offer primary caregivers six weeks of paid leave and secondary caregivers two weeks of paid leave. In addition, birthing mothers will be eligible to receive paid, medically necessary leave related to the birth of their child, which is generally up to an additional six to eight weeks.

“Our employees are the lifeblood of our organization,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. “This new policy represents an investment in them and their families, but more than that, it’s simply the right thing to do.”

“Welcoming a child is a special occasion for any family, and it’s important that our employees have the peace of mind and resources to truly enjoy this time,” said Dr. Laura Forese, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. “Ultimately, the goal of this new policy is to assist our employees to have a work/life balance that works for them.”

In addition to the new paid parental leave benefit, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is also providing a variety of additional support programs for new and working parents:

Extended leave, allowing new parents to take up to six months off with the ability to return to their job.

Continuing medical benefit coverage for new parents at no cost to employees during any unpaid period of leave.

Back-up child and elder care for its employees, providing employees with up to 15 days per year of quality in-home or center-based care.

The policy will apply to employees at the six-campus academic medical center, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital who have welcomed new children on or after April 1, 2017. The benefit will then be extended to employees at NewYork-Presbyterian’s Regional Hospitals over the next year.

“NewYork-Presbyterian is proud to provide our employees with a comprehensive and competitive benefits package,” said Shaun Smith, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. “We’re setting a new standard for healthcare employers in New York City.”

NewYork-Presbyterian

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation’s most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare delivery systems, whose organizations are dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care and service to patients in the New York metropolitan area, nationally, and throughout the globe. In collaboration with two renowned medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian is consistently recognized as a leader in medical education, groundbreaking research and innovative, patient-centered clinical care.

NewYork-Presbyterian has four major divisions:

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is ranked #1 in the New York metropolitan area by U.S. News and World Report and repeatedly named to the Honor Roll of “America’s Best Hospitals.”

is ranked #1 in the New York metropolitan area by U.S. News and World Report and repeatedly named to the Honor Roll of “America’s Best Hospitals.” NewYork-Presbyterian Regional Hospital Network comprises hospitals and other facilities in the New York metropolitan region.

comprises hospitals and other facilities in the New York metropolitan region. NewYork-Presbyterian Physician Services, which connects medical experts with patients in their communities.

which connects medical experts with patients in their communities. NewYork-Presbyterian Community and Population Health, encompassing ambulatory care network sites and community healthcare initiatives, including NewYork Quality Care, the Accountable Care Organization jointly established by NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia.

For more information, visit www.nyp.org

