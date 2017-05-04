Newswise — NEW YORK (May 4, 2017) – Almost 50 studies examining various conditions that impact child health and wellbeing, including asthma, childhood obesity, literacy and education, will be presented by investigators from the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, at the annual meeting of the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS), May 6 – 9, in San Francisco.

“Our gifted faculty at Montefiore and Einstein are conducting innovative research across the spectrum; from basic laboratory investigations, to clinical trials, to implementation and quality science, and health services research, to develop better treatments and improve health outcomes for all children,” said Judy Aschner, M.D., physician-in-chief, the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, professor and Michael I. Cohen, M.D., University Chair of Pediatrics at Einstein. “Our presence at the PAS meeting reflects the commitment, passion and creativity of our physician-scientists as they pursue novel ways to advance child health.”

Studies presented at PAS by Montefiore-Einstein researchers will include:

A Randomized Trial of a Pest Control Intervention for Asthma: Preliminary Findings

Carolyn Olson, MPH, Assistant Commissioner at NYC Dept. of Health and Mental Hygiene, and Marina Reznik, M.D., M.S.

Sunday, May 7 - 1:45pm. Platform Presentation, Room: SFC 3003-Moscone Center West

The majority of urban low-income housing is poorly-maintained, frequently with pest infestations that contribute to disparities in asthma outcomes. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) uses multiple strategies proven to eliminate pests and associated allergens and prevent re-infestation. This study – a partnership between the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Montefiore – was designed to evaluate the effects of a one-time IPM intervention on asthma symptom days among children with persistent asthma living in pest-infested homes. We found that a one-time, in-home IPM intervention resulted in a larger decrease in the proportion of intervention-group children with severe asthma symptoms, compared with controls at six months.

Pediatric Hospitalizations due to Firearm Injuries in the US in 2012

Alyssa Silver, M.D., Sunday, May 7 - 4:15pm. Poster Session #646 - Moscone Center West

There is limited US data on firearm-related hospitalizations in pediatrics. The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project Kids’ Inpatient Database (KID) is the only all-payer inpatient care database, including rural and non-teaching hospitals, for children in the US. This study intended to describe pediatric firearm-related hospitalizations and determine relative risk of cause of injury by age using the 2012 KID dataset. Researchers found that pediatric firearm-related injuries in 2012 remained a substantial problem in the US, leading to over 5,800 hospitalizations, averaging 16 per day. This data confirms prior studies finding socioeconomic and racial disparities in pediatric firearm-related hospitalizations, the majority being those with Medicaid, from the lowest median household incomes and being Black. The majority of firearm-injuries are reported as unintentional in children under 15 years old, while for 15-19 year olds, the majority are reported as due to assault.

Prenatal Material Hardships and Infant Temperament at 10 Months Old in Low-Income Hispanic Mother-Infant Dyads

Anne E. Fuller, M.D. Monday, May 8, 10:45am. Platform presentation. Room: SFC-2006 - Moscone Center West

Prenatal maternal stressors, such as depression, have been associated with infant temperament patterns that have been linked to later behavioral difficulties. Material hardships, defined as a family’s inability to meet basic needs, are an important contributor to maternal stress. There has been limited study of the role of material hardships during the prenatal period in relation to these outcomes. This study investigated the associations between individual and cumulative prenatal material hardships and infant temperament at 10 months old and found that prenatal material hardships were associated with lower infant self-regulation.

Engagement And Interest Of Children And Their Parents In A Gaming Device To Assess Lung Function

Karen Warman, M.D. Monday, May 8, 4:15pm. Poster Session #3802.7 - Moscone Center West

Despite national guideline recommendations for lung function testing of all children 5 years and older with asthma, most have not had spirometry testing. Evidence supports the use of interactive respiratory games with computer graphics to facilitate spirometry in young children as well as the gamification of asthma monitoring to improve health outcomes. This study assessed engagement and interest of children and their caretakers in using a breath-controlled gaming device to assess lung function and found that the majority of children were interested in playing the games again and almost all of the parents were interested in using the games to assess lung function. The authors believe making lung function testing accessible and fun could increase use of testing to improve asthma management.

Read with Baby: Text Messages Increase Parent-Infant Reading Frequency

Anne Durstenfeld, M.D, Monday, May 8, 4:15pm. Poster Session #3806.7 - Moscone Center West

Children benefit from reading with caregivers as early as infancy. Children from underserved populations experience lower rates of caregiver reading. Text messages have been used successfully in underserved populations to provide parenting advice. However, no studies have examined the use of text messages specifically to promote parent-infant reading. Researchers aimed to measure parent-infant reading frequency before, and after an 8-week text message and book intervention, and determine the possible perceived barriers to and facilitators of reading. They found that a simple intervention of motivational text messages and a free book increased parent-infant reading frequency from two, to six times per week in an underserved community.

Asthma Management in NYC Schools: A Physical Education Teacher Perspective

Qi Ying Li, M.D. Monday, May 8, 4:15pm. Poster Session #3802.8 - Moscone Center West

Exercise is a known trigger of asthma. In schools, physical education (PE) teachers may be the first to assist a student having asthma symptoms during PE class. To date, no study has explored the perspective of PE teachers on asthma management in elementary schools. This study sought to explore the PE teachers’ perspectives on in-school asthma management and revealed several problems, including lack of PE teacher awareness about written school procedures for acute asthma management, lack of staff asthma training and heavy reliance on school nurse for asthma management.

Filling Rates and Accessibility of Self-Injectable Epinephrine Prescribed from a Pediatric Emergency Department

Daniel Fein, M.D. Monday, May 8, 4:15pm. Poster Session #3817 - Moscone Center West

Intramuscular epinephrine is the only proven treatment for anaphylaxis and is available to the general public as a self-injectable epinephrine (SIE) device. However, despite its life-saving potential, SIE is frequently not administered prior to arrival in the emergency department (ED), potentially due, at least in part, to inadequate accessibility. Investigators sought to determine the percentage of children prescribed SIE from the pediatric ED who currently have an SIE device and the proportion of which are unexpired and readily accessible. They found a majority of patients prescribed SIE from the ED fill their prescription, however less than half have an unexpired SIE readily available.

Faculty from Montefiore-Einstein also will be participating in panels, moderating symposiums, running workshops and leading business meetings during the conference. Additionally, Anne Fuller, M.D., will receive the Academic Pediatric Association Research Award for Best Abstract by a Fellow for the Prenatal Material Hardships and Infant Temperament at 10 Months Old in Low-Income Hispanic Mother-Infant Dyad platform presentation.

The PAS Meeting is produced through a partnership of four organizations leading the advancement of pediatric research and child advocacy: Academic Pediatric Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Pediatric Society, and Society for Pediatric Research.

