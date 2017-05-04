Newswise — Babson College is pleased to announce that undergraduate students Julianne Carlin ‘17 and Spencer Rivera ‘17 have received Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards for the 2017-2018 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

This is the first time in college history that two Babson students have received Fulbright awards in the same year.

Carlin and Rivera join over 1,900 U.S. citizens who will study, conduct research, and teach abroad for the 2017-2018 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement as well as record of service and leadership potential in their respective fields.

Both will serve as Fulbright English Teaching Assistants—Carlin in the Czech Republic from August 2017 to June 2018, and Rivera in Malaysia from January 2018 to November 2018.

“At Babson, we strive to educate entrepreneurial leaders who create economic and social value simultaneously and to instill our students with a truly global mindset," said Babson College President Kerry Healey. "Babson is pleased and proud that two of our most impressive scholars have been honored with prestigious Fulbright awards. I know that Julianne and Spencer will lead and make a difference in the world.”

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program is administered at Babson College through the Glavin Office of Multicultural & International Education. For Babson undergraduate and graduate students and alumni who are interested in learning more about the program, please contact, Lorien Romito, Fulbright Program Advisor and Director of Education Abroad at Babson College.

Julianne Carlin ‘17

Julianne Carlin is a Babson College senior from Glen Rock, NJ, concentrating in Business Analytics. She is the President of the Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership (CWEL) scholarship program, a member of the Honors Program, and a part of the sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma. During her time at Babson, Julianne worked on the Babson student startup Mighty Well, which creates stylish and function medical accessories. The summer of her freshman year, Julianne left the country for the first time and went to Rwanda for a month as part of the CWEL Scholars program and taught English and entrepreneurship.

This experience, as well as her time on BRIC—a semester-long, globally comparative and academically rigorous study abroad experience—and her role as a leadFoundations of Management and Entrepreneurship (FME) Mentor, are what inspired her to apply to be a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant. Julianne will be on a Fulbright Fellowship from August 2017 to June 2018 in the Czech Republic. After Fulbright, Julianne will be working at Comcast/NBCUniversal as part of a two-year corporate finance rotational program.

Spencer Rivera ‘17

Spencer Rivera is a senior from Queens, NY. He is a member of Babson’s ALPFA chapter, a former Money Think mentor, as well as a part of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. He is also an avid soccer fan and a two-time intramural champion.

During his junior year, he studied abroad on the BRIC program, where he was able to study and travel in Russia, India, and China. After having an incredible experience abroad, Spencer applied to Fulbright to extend his passion for teaching and traveling.

Spencer will be on a Fulbright Fellowship from January 2018 to November 2018 in Malaysia. His long-term plans include working in the startup space and looking for the next adventure.

About the Fulbright Program

The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program, which operates in over 160 countries worldwide.

Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has given more than 370,000 students, scholars, teachers, artists, and scientists the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

Fulbrighters address critical global challenges in all areas while building relationships, knowledge, and leadership in support of the long-term interests of the United States. Fulbright alumni have achieved distinction in many fields, including 57 who have been awarded the Nobel Prize, 82 who have received Pulitzer Prizes, and 37 who have served as a head of state or government.

