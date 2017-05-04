Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – May 4, 2017 – Thanks to a very generous $500,000 pledge from the Sansone Foundation founded by Enilda and Paul Sansone, Sr., Riverview Medical Center added a third tomosynthesis breast imaging machine in April 2017. Tomosynthesis, or 3D mammography, is the latest advancement in mammography technology, providing radiologists with clearer and more accurate images of breast tissue.

Unlike with standard mammography, the 3-dimensional machine takes multiple x-ray pictures of each breast from many angles. In total, 11 images are taken during a seven second exanimation. The results are then sent to a computer and read by a specialized radiologist who looks for abnormalities in the breast tissue.

“Early detection is the key to breast cancer outcomes,” says Tim Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center. “We are extremely grateful to Paul and Enilda for this generous donation, which will undoubtedly help more women in our community find and beat breast cancer.”

In addition to providing a more accurate reading and diagnosis, 3D mammography provides a more comfortable experience for patients. The breast is positioned in the same way as in a traditional 2D mammogram, but with less pressure, using only enough to keep it stable.

“All of my life, I have been working to make life easier and better for people,” says Paul Sansone, Sr. “People know me for being in the car business, but in reality, I’m in the people business. I’m not just selling a car, I’m providing a way for someone to get to and from work, to bring their kids to school or soccer, or to create memories on a road trip.”

“This donation will help to make life better for the women of our community by providing better imaging and a more pleasant experience and I’m thrilled to be able to play a part in that,” says Enilda Sansone. “An investment in the health of fellow women is an investment in all of our families, and I am proud to be a part of this great work being done at Riverview each day.”

Active in their community and in the fight for a healthier community, particularly one without cancer, the Sansone’s support several organizations besides Riverview, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It’s important to give back,” says Paul. “I believe that one day a cure for cancer will be found, but until that day, it’s important to support the cause however we can. I know that by donating this incredible piece of technology at Riverview, we can help make breast cancer a thing of the past for our community.”

For more information about the Booker Women’s Center at Riverview Medical Center, please call 732-530-2305. To make a donation to the Riverview Medical Center Foundation, please visit www.meridianhealth.com/GIVE or contact Jennifer Smith, senior executive director, at 732-751-5115 or JenniferL.Smith@hackensackmeridian.org.

