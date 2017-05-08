What

The eighth annual “Polly’s Run” raises awareness for pancreatic cancer, honors pancreatic cancer survivors and all those who face the disease, and raises money for pancreatic cancer research. Albuquerque Pet Memorial Services sponsors the event. All proceeds benefit The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Why

Polly Rogers battled pancreatic cancer for 11 months before finally succumbing to it in June, 2009. She was a healthy, non-smoking wife and mother of three boys, an elementary schoolteacher and a running coach for young students. “Seeing her suffer for 11 months was a difficult thing to do,” says Josh Rogers, her middle son.

Rogers, his brothers and Polly’s best friend started Polly’s Run in 2009 to honor Polly’s memory and to fight back against the disease. “The time for action is now,” Rogers says. According to the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results program, fewer than one in 10 people with pancreatic cancer live for five years or more after their diagnosis. Pancreatic cancer accounts for only 3.2 percent of all new cancer cases but accounts for 7.2 percent of all cancer deaths. There are no screening tests for it.

Polly’s Run organizers hope to change these grim statistics by supporting pancreatic cancer awareness and research. The event has grown to more than 600 runners and walkers and raised more than $30,000 last year. Many who take part have lost family members to pancreatic cancer. “The group that we’ve created is very passionate about the cause and finding a cure,” says Rogers. “They understand that it is absolutely critical to carry on this fight.”

Who

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome. The event features a 5K walk/run and a “Kids’ K” for the youngest runners and walkers. Those unable to attend on Race Day may complete a “Virtual Run” from anywhere in the world.

Donations are welcome.

Pancreatic cancer survivors are especially invited to take part in the event.

Register, donate and learn more at www.pollysrun.com.

When

Sunday, June 4, 2017

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., MDT

Where

Tiguex Park

1800 Mountain Road Northwest

Albuquerque, NM 87104

Interviews

Josh Rogers, Polly’s Run Organizer

Contact

Dorothy Hornbeck, JKPR, 505-340-5929, dhornbeck@jameskorenchen.com

About the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is the Official Cancer Center of New Mexico and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center in a 500-mile radius. Its 125 board-certified oncology specialty physicians include cancer surgeons in every specialty (abdominal, thoracic, bone and soft tissue, neurosurgery, genitourinary, gynecology, and head and neck cancers), adult and pediatric hematologists/medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists, and radiation oncologists. They, along with more than 500 other cancer healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists and social workers), provided cancer care for nearly 60 percent of the adults and children in New Mexico affected by cancer. They treated 11,249 patients in 84,875 ambulatory clinic visits in addition to in-patient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. These patients came from every county in the State. More than 12 percent of these patients participated in cancer clinical trials testing new cancer treatments and 35 percent of patients participated in other clinical research studies, including tests of novel cancer prevention strategies and cancer genome sequencing. The 130 cancer research scientists affiliated with the UNMCCC were awarded almost $60 million in federal and private grants and contracts for cancer research projects and published 301 high quality publications. Promoting economic development, they filed more than 30 new patents in FY16, and since 2010, have launched 11 new biotechnology start-up companies. Scientists associated with the UNMCCC Cancer Control & Disparities have conducted more than 60 statewide community-based cancer education, prevention, screening, and behavioral intervention studies involving more than 10,000 New Mexicans. Finally, the physicians, scientists and staff have provided education and training experiences to more than 230 high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral fellowship students in cancer research and cancer health care delivery. Learn more at cancer.unm.edu.