Newswise — Arlington, Va.- A new bill in the U.S. House of Representatives would improve the quality of America’s health care infrastructure by further integrating doctors of chiropractic (DCs) through the nation’s official delivery and research networks. H.R. 2202 introduced by Rep. Gene Green (D-Texas), calls for the appointment of chiropractors as officers in the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps.

“Chiropractic services are already used and highly valued by our nation’s active-duty military and veterans,” said American Chiropractic Association (ACA) President David Herd, DC. “As the nation continues to struggle with the opioid crisis, H.R. 2202 will allow chiropractors to collaborate with other health care providers in the USPHS Commissioned Corps to bring a wider choice of conservative health care options to the American public. We extend our sincere gratitude to Rep. Green for his work in introducing this very important piece of legislation.”

H.R. 2202 would include chiropractors in the USPHS Regular Corps and the Ready Reserve Corps, and would require the president, in consultation with the Surgeon General and the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, to appoint no fewer than six chiropractors to the Commissioned Corps. Although the Commissioned Corps includes representatives from many diverse health care professions, no chiropractors have ever been appointed to serve.

USPHS is an elite team of more than 6,500 full-time, well trained, highly qualified public health professionals dedicated to delivering the nation’s public health promotion and disease prevention programs and advancing public health science. As one of America's seven uniformed services, the Commissioned Corps fills essential public health leadership and service roles within the nation's federal government agencies and programs. Officers in the Corps provide health care services in a variety of locations and venues, including care to members of the U.S. Coast Guard and at community health centers.

Widely known for their expertise in spinal manipulation, chiropractors practice a hands-on, drug-free approach to health care that includes patient examination, diagnosis and treatment. Chiropractic is used most often to treat musculoskeletal conditions such as back pain, neck pain, pain in the joints of the arms or legs, and headaches. According to a 2016 Gallup survey, more than 35 million people visit a chiropractor annually.

About the American Chiropractic Association

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional association in the United States representing doctors of chiropractic. ACA promotes the highest standards of ethics and patient care, contributing to the health and well-being of millions of chiropractic patients. Find an ACA chiropractor near you at www.acatoday.org/Find-a-Doctor.