Dr. Sean Kelly’s research focuses on the study of American political institutions and public policy. As an American Political Science Association Congressional Fellow (1993-1994) he served on the staff of the Senate Democratic Policy Committee, an arm of the Democratic Leadership in the U.S. Senate. He is the coauthor (with Scott Frisch) Committee Assignment Politics in the U.S. House of Representatives (University of Oklahoma Press 2006), Jimmy Carter and the Water Wars: Presidential Influence and the Politics of Pork (Amherst, NY: Cambria Press 2008), and Cheese Factories on the Moon: Why Earmarks are Good for American Democracy (Boulder, CO: Paradigm Publishers 2011). Kelly is co-editor of Campaigns and Political Marketing (Haworth Press 2006) and Doing Archival Research in Political Science (Amherst, NY: Cambria Press 2012), and author or coauthor of numerous journal articles and book chapters. Kelly is the past Editor of the Legislative Studies Section's Extension of Remarks and served on the Editorial Board of the International Encyclopedia of Political Science (CQ Press).