Dr. Denis Cortese, MD, is an Arizona State University Foundation professor and is the director of ASU’s Healthcare Delivery and Policy Program. He is an expert on healthcare policy and on healthcare delivery practices in the United States. He has spoken extensively on what is needed to fix the American healthcare system and has a recent book on the subject, “Rescuing healthcare: A leadership prescription to make healthcare what we all want it to be,” co-written with Antony Bell.

Cortese currently serves on the board for Pinnacle West, RAND Health and the National Coalition for Healthcare Information (NCHI). In addition, he is chair of IOM Roundtable on Value and Science Driven Healthcare and is a member of the National Academy of Engineering's Division of Engineering and Physical Sciences.

Cortese is Emeritus President and Chief Executive Officer of Mayo Clinic. His memberships include: The Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences and chair of the Roundtable on Evidence Based Medicine; Healthcare Leadership Council, chair for 2007-2009; Harvard/Kennedy Healthcare Policy Group; Academia Nacional de Medicina (Mexico); and Division on Engineering and Physical Science (DEPS), National Research Council.

Some of Dr. Cortese's honors and awards include, National Healthcare Leadership Award - National Center for Healthcare (2009); Leo Black Award for Excellence in Healthcare Information Technology - Mayo Clinic (2009); Commencement address - Mayo Clinic College of Medicine (2009); Commencement address - Luther College (2009); Honorary Doctor of Science Degree - Luther College (2009); Medal of Merit - American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics (2008); Ellis Island Medal of Honor (2007); Top 50 Physician Executives in Healthcare (2006-2008); and Honorary Fellow - Royal College of Physicians (2005).

