May 4, 2017

The 22nd Annual Fisher Center Real Estate Conference to Examine the Future of California’s Real Estate Market Under A Trump Presidency

Keynote speakers include California State Treasurer John Chiang



The 22nd Annual Fisher Center Real Estate Conference is a public, full-day conference for real estate and finance professionals to learn from and network with industry experts as they explore and examine the driving forces in the economy, particularly in California and the Bay Area.

The conference will focus on how the new White House administration’s policies may impact state and local real estate. How will President Trump’s policy changes affect the real estate market in California and the Bay Area? What is the future of real estate finance? Will uncertainty about healthcare insurance impact property values and investments for medical facilities?

The conference is sponsored by the Fisher Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. Full agenda.



Monday, May 8, 2017, 8 am. to 5 p.m.



Hotel Nikko San Francisco

222 Mason Street, San Francisco CA 94102 | Map



“State of the State” — John Chiang, State Treasurer, State of California

“Surveying and Anticipating Real Estate Markets” — Tim Sullivan, Managing Principal, Meyers Research

“Real Estate Outlook: The Impact of Regime Change” — Christopher Palmer, Assistant Professor,

Berkeley-Haas

Opening remarks by Professor Robert Edelstein, Co-Chair, Fisher Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics