Running can feel like a straightforward endeavor: The best way to get better is to simply lace up the shoes and hit the pavement. But experts say a few sessions in the weight room can improve your abilities while reducing your chance of injury.

Finding time for strength-training exercises can be difficult for runners with busy schedules. Luckily, lifting weights doesn’t have to be time consuming, and runners can follow workout routines that take less than 20 minutes to complete.

And, says Chris Kolba, a physical therapist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, the results are well worth the time.

“Lifting weights can make a big difference for runners,” according to Kolba.

In a nutshell, the weight training will give your running muscles more strength, which improves athletic performance and reduces your risk of injury.

How does lifting reduce your chance of injury?

It’s all about the forces your feet and legs experience while you are running.

“Your foot is on the ground for maybe a tenth of a second, but during that time it’s handling five to eight times your body weight,” Kolba explains.

Strength training can increase your body’s ability to both absorb shock and control motion. This improves your athletic performance while also significantly reducing the risk of injury.

So, what exercises should runners do?

Runners should focus on working glutes, core muscles and hips.