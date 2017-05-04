Newswise — CHICAGO – The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) and Ingredion today announced their shared commitment to the advancement of the science of food through Ingredion’s sponsorship supporting IFT’s new IFTNEXT initiative.

Ingredion’s IFTNEXT Platinum Innovation Sponsorship will help fund IFTNEXT, an important new initiative focused on facilitating future-forward conversations, content, learning opportunities and competitions that explore how global, transdisciplinary collaboration can advance innovation to help solve real-world food-related challenges.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Ingredion for IFTNEXT and appreciate the generous sponsorship. Professionals in the science of food have a critical role in ensuring we can sustainably feed a population of 9 billion people by 2050 – but they can’t do it alone. IFTNEXT compels us to look at where the science of food intersects with other disciplines and dilemmas to work in unison toward solutions. Ingredion and IFT share a commitment to empowering and investing in those professionals to continue to push the boundaries of innovation,” said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean, FASAE, CAE.

“This partnership with IFT is a natural fit for Ingredion, given our recognized commitment to innovation. It’s a great opportunity to explore creative solutions to the challenges we all face," said Jim Zallie, Executive Vice President of Global Specialties and Resident Americas, Ingredion Incorporated. “Just as our Ingredion Idea Labs(TM) science-based problem solving helps our customers overcome obstacles in addressing the latest trends, IFTNEXT will be uncovering and tackling broad industry issues such as recognizing the critical need to build the global food supply. Ingredion is proud to support IFTNEXT as a platform for advancing science and innovation to help our industry and society."

IFTNEXT, Powered by Ingredion, will launch at IFT’s annual event, IFT17: GO WITH PURPOSE June 25 – 28 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, and will extend throughout the year and well beyond. IFTNEXT programming at IFT17 will include Start-Up Alley where entrepreneurs from around the world will share their latest innovations, iHub where attendees can come together to further discuss new ideas discovered at the event and the IFTNEXT Stage where audiences will be engaged and challenged by ideas presented in multiple formats taking them beyond traditional thinking and into what is next.



IFT17 IFTNEXT Sessions will include:

- Design Thinking for Food: A Groundbreaking Pilot Course to Develop the Next Generation of Food Innovators: Dr. Lauren Shimek, Founder and CEO of Food.Tech.Design, will host a flash demo of the design thinking tools for food innovation. In this session, professionals go from problem statement to prototype in less than an hour and food science students will share impact stories from using these tools.

- Food Technologists Without Borders—A Compelling Concept: IFT and Feeding Tomorrow Foundation are collaborating with several not-for-profit organizations to set up volunteer programs that leverage the technical knowledge of the IFT community to provide scalable, sustainable, safe and nutritious food technology solutions for people and regions in need. Moderated by Bernhard Van Lengerich, this panel will include Alexandra Spieldoch, CEO of Compatible Technology International; Jeff Dykstra, CEO Partners in Food Solutions; and Dr. Erika Smith, Director of the Center for Technology Creation at General Mills discussing the possibilities of Food Technologists Without Borders.

- GMOs….So What?: An interactive two part presentation where audience members will be encouraged to actively participate and discuss how the GMO controversy has impacted them, their business, what it means for the future and how to better position the conversation to include sound science.

For a full list of programming, click here.

The IFTNEXT Powered by Ingredion initiative is an ongoing, year-long program that will include interactive educational activities and content features to be announced later this fall.

About IFT

Founded in 1939, the Institute of Food Technologists is committed to advancing the science of food. Our non-profit scientific society—more than 17,000 members from more than 95 countries—brings together food scientists, technologists and related professionals from academia, government, and industry. For more information, please visit ift.org.

About INGREDION

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.