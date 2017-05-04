Newswise — NEW YORK (May 5, 2017) — Dr. Rosemary Ventura has been appointed Chief Nursing Informatics Officer for NewYork-Presbyterian, effective May 1. In this newly established role, Dr. Ventura is responsible for leveraging technology and analytics to improve nursing practices and patient care. She will oversee and evaluate administrative and clinical software, electronic medical records, communication tools, mobile applications and all other technologies that support nursing workflow, efficiency and patient safety.

Dr. Ventura brings more than 12 years of information technology experience to NewYork-Presbyterian. For the past four years she has served as the director of nursing informatics at NewYork-Presbyterian. Prior to that, she served as director of IT Clinical Services at Health Quest — the largest family of integrated nonprofit hospitals and healthcare professionals in the Hudson Valley area. In that role, she led a team responsible for clinical applications used by 3,000 employees across multiple operational departments, three facilities and a 30-office physician practice group. Prior to Health Quest, she was assistant director of Inpatient Clinical Systems at NYU Langone Medical Center.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Ventura take on this new role at NewYork-Presbyterian,” said Daniel J. Barchi, senior vice president and chief information officer at NewYork-Presbyterian. “Dr. Ventura has a solid background in strategic planning, design and implementation of technology-driven solutions across highly complex healthcare organizations. Her expertise will play a vital role in advancing our goal towards delivering the highest quality patient-centered care.”

Dr. Ventura earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing and a Master of Arts in nursing informatics from New York University. She earned a Doctorate of Nursing Practice at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. She is certified in nursing informatics by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

