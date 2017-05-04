Newswise — SEASIDE, Calif., May 4, 2017 – Twenty-four local startups will compete for $50K in cash prizes at CSU Monterey Bay’s (CSUMB) Joel and Dena Gambord Business & Information Technology Building Friday May 12, 2017 at 3 p.m. The finalists, hailing from Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties, will compete in a “shark tank” style final round hoping to join the likes of past winners who’ve since seen great success in their business ventures.

The challenge includes three divisions: Venture, for businesses intended to grow into large enterprises; Main Street, for small businesses; and Student, for high school through graduate school. All past winners in the Venture Division are still in business and have raised over $3.5M in capital investments. All but one of the Main Street winners are still in business. Information about divisions or prizes to be awarded is available here.

The 2017 finalists represent a range of businesses including food, medical and scientific devices, agtech, cycling, the arts, social services, financial services and business services.

Startup Challenge Monterey Bay is supported by CSUMB’s Institute for Innovation and Economic Development. The premier sponsor for this event is the Fort Ord Reuse Authority (FORA). Other major sponsors include the City of Salinas, the City of Marina and the City of Sand City. The Challenge also was supported through a grant from Wells Fargo. The full list of sponsors is available here.

-30-

Cal State Monterey Bay provides more than 7,000 students an extraordinary opportunity to learn on a residential campus on the beautiful Monterey Peninsula. Our diverse student body receives personal attention in small classes while pursing degrees in 23 undergraduate and eight graduate majors. Founded in 1994 on the former site of Fort Ord by educators and community leaders, Cal State Monterey Bay faculty and staff build on that legacy as we explore innovative ways to meet the needs of a new generation of students while simultaneously powering the Monterey County economy.