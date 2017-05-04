Newswise — CLEVELAND – National and international nominations are being sought for the fifth annual Harrington Prize for Innovation in Medicine, which honors a physician-scientist who has moved science forward with achievements notable for innovation, creativity and the potential for clinical application.

Deadline for nominations is August 29, 2017.

Nomination guidelines can be found at: HarringtonDiscovery.org/ThePrize

The Harrington Prize, which carries a $20,000 honorarium, is a collaboration between The American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI), one of the nation’s oldest and most respected medical honor societies, and the Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. The Harrington Discovery Institute is a nonprofit institute dedicated to supporting physician-scientists in their work to transform bench discoveries into promising leads that may result in novel therapeutics.

Both organizations recognize the obstacles associated with turning discoveries into medicines that improve human health, and they are eager to highlight those who have navigated the path successfully or whose work has led to novel treatments.

A committee composed of members of the ASCI Council and the Harrington Discovery Institute Scientific Advisory Board will review the nominations and select the awardee.

In addition to the honorarium, the 2018 recipient will deliver The Harrington Prize Lecture at the 2018 Joint Meeting of the Association of American Physicians (AAP), the ASCI, and the American Physician Scientists Association (APSA) on April 20-22, 2018, will participate at the 2018 Harrington Discovery Institute annual symposium (May 23 -24, 2018), and will publish a personal essay in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Previous award winners are Daniel J. Drucker, MD, Joel F. Habener, MD and Jens J. Holst, MD, DMSc (2017 co-recipients); Jeffrey M. Friedman, MD, PhD (2016); Douglas R. Lowy, MD (2015); and Harry C. Dietz, MD (2014). For more information please visit HarringtonDiscovery.org/ThePrize.

For questions or more information about the nomination requirements, visit HarringtonDiscovery.org/ThePrize or contact Natalie Haynes, Harrington Discovery Institute Program Director, at Natalie.Haynes@HarringtonDiscovery.org.

Harrington Discovery Institute

The Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development – aims to advance medicine and society by enabling our nation’s most inventive physician-scientists to turn their discoveries into medicines that improve human health. The institute was created in 2012 with a $50 million founding gift from the Harrington family and instantiates the commitment they share with University Hospitals to a Vision for a ‘Better World’.

The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development

The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development (The Harrington Project), founded in late February 2012 by the Harrington Family and University Hospitals of Cleveland, is a $300 million national initiative built to bridge the translational valley of death. It includes the Harrington Discovery Institute and BioMotiv, a for-profit, mission-aligned drug development company that accelerates early discoveries into medicines for benefit of society.

For more information about The Harrington Project and the Harrington Discovery Institute, visit: HarringtonDiscovery.org.

About The American Society for Clinical Investigation

The American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI), established in 1908, is one of the nation's oldest and most respected medical honor societies. The ASCI comprises nearly 3,000 physician-scientists from all medical specialties elected to the Society for their outstanding records of scholarly achievement in biomedical research. The ASCI represents active physician-scientists who are at the bedside, at the research bench, and at the blackboard. Many of its members are widely recognized leaders in academic medicine. The ASCI is dedicated to the advancement of research that extends our understanding and improves the treatment of human diseases, and members are committed to mentoring future generations of physician-scientists. The ASCI considers the nominations of several hundred physician-scientists from the United States and abroad each year and elects up to 80 new members each year for their significant research accomplishments. For more information, go to the-asci.org.

About University Hospitals

Founded in May 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 40 outpatient health centers and primary care physician offices in 15 counties throughout Northeast Ohio. At the core of our $4 billion health system is University Hospitals Case Medical Center, ranked among America’s best hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. The primary affiliate of Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, UH Case Medical Center is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, transplantation and genetics. Its main campus includes UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center at Case Western Reserve University. UH is the second largest employer in Northeast Ohio with 26,000 employees. For more information, go to www.UHhospitals.org.