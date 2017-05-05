Newswise — Arlington, VA -- The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) acknowledges the difficulties associated with implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), passed in 2010. Many exchanges are down to only one plan available to consumers and premiums have skyrocketed since the law has been in effect.

“The bill passed yesterday by the House of Representatives needs further work to truly enhance patient access to affordable conservative care,” said ACA President David A. Herd, DC. “The American Chiropractic Association is particularly concerned with a state’s ability to apply for a waiver to jettison the essential health benefits provision of PPACA, which outlines the list of benefits that plans in the exchange and the private markets must contain. Our fear is that the only affordable plans that will be available will contain minimal coverage, limiting patient access to chiropractors and other providers who offer non-drug, noninvasive conservative approaches to health care.”

The bill, the American Health Care Act of 2017 ( H.R. 1628) , now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to be amended significantly and may look very little like the bill passed by the House. Differences in each chamber’s bill will have to be settled in a House-Senate conference committee. Exact timing on Senate action is not known at this time.

“There was little opportunity for stakeholder input throughout this process,” Dr. Herd stated. “We trust the Senate will hone this legislation to protect the millions of patients who have coverage and remove onerous provisions such as the one adversely affecting the essential benefits package. The chiropractic profession remains at the ready to work with the Senate to provide input, especially on issues regarding access to cost-effective conservative treatment provided by doctors of chiropractic.”

Widely known for their expertise in spinal manipulation, chiropractors practice a hands-on, drug-free approach to health care that includes patient examination, diagnosis and treatment. Chiropractic services are used most often to treat musculoskeletal conditions such as back pain, neck pain, pain in the joints of the arms or legs, and headaches. According to a 2016 Gallup survey, more than 35 million people visit a chiropractor annually.

About the American Chiropractic Association

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional association in the United States representing doctors of chiropractic. ACA promotes the highest standards of ethics and patient care, contributing to the health and well-being of millions of chiropractic patients. To find an ACA chiropractor near you, visit www.acatoday.org/Find-a-Doctor.

###