Newswise — This summer, May 30 to August 4, Babson College's San Francisco campus will be offering the Babson San Francisco Summer Catalyst by Belcham.

This program gives students and alumni the opportunity to connect, disrupt, and build in San Francisco through a partnership with BelCham, a government independent not-for-profit with the purpose of supporting entrepreneurial excellence in the U.S.

This opportunity will enable students to catapult their businesses to the next level through mentorship and connections in the San Francisco startup hub.

By participating, students will have access to co-working space at Belcham’s San Francisco location, access to Babson’s San Francisco campus, mentorship and connections, advising, and events.

Ideal participants will be in the pursue phase of their business, past ideation, and into action.

Current Babson students and Babson alumni of all programs are eligible to participate.

Applications will be reviewed and admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. No applications will be reviewed after Friday, May 19. Up to 10 teams will be admitted to participate but there can be no more than 12 individual participants in the program. Apply now.

For more information, contact Lynn Santopietro, Director of Babson San Francisco.

About Babson San Francisco

Babson San Francisco expands Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® to the West Coast through innovative graduate degrees, an undergraduate semester experience, and custom executive education, while connecting Babson students, faculty, and alumni to the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem of the Bay Area.​​​

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds​®. The top​-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®​ ​as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.