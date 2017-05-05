Top OB/GYNs from NewYork-Presbyterian will present at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists 2017 Annual Scientific Meeting on topics including:

Robotic vs. Laparoscopic Hysterectomy;

Gestational Diabetes;

High Risk Pregnancies;

Predicting Emergent Delivery in Cases of Suspected Placenta Accreta;

Quality of Web-Based Pregnancy and Fertility Health Information for LGBT Individuals;

And more.

Experts are also available for third-party commentary on other research being presented at the conference.

Dr. Arnold Advincula, Vice-Chair of Women’s Health and Chief of Gynecology, Sloane Hospital for Women at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Dr. Advincula will be presenting on Robotic vs. Laparoscopic Hysterectomy and Optimizing Robotics and Conventional Laparoscopy in Minimally Invasive Surgery.

Dr. Advincula is a leader in minimally invasive surgical techniques and one of the world’s most experienced gynecologic robotic surgeons. He has published and taught extensively in the area of minimally invasive surgery as well as developed surgical instruments in use worldwide. Dr. Advincula has extensive experience in treating complex and challenging cases of endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and pelvic masses. In addition to his departmental responsibilities, Dr. Advincula is the Medical Director of the Simulation Center for NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.

Dr. Frank Chervenak, Obstetrician and Gynecologist-in-Chief and Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

Dr. Chervenak has a poster being presented titled, “Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility Quality of Web-Based Pregnancy and Fertility Health Information for LGBT Individuals.”

Dr. Chervenak has published more than 260 papers in peer review literature and has co-authored or co-edited 28 textbooks. Research interests include ultrasound and ethics in obstetrics & gynecology and physician leadership. He has been named a member of the Institute of Medicine of The National Academies. Dr. Chervenak has served on the Board of Governors of the American Institute in Ultrasound and Medicine and the Society of Perinatal Obstetricians. He has served as President of the World Association of Perinatal Medicine, International Fetal Medicine in Surgery Society, the New York Perinatal Society and the New York Academy of Medicine Section of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the New York Obstetrical Society. Currently, Dr. Chervenak serves as President of the International Society of the Fetus as a Patient, Vice-president of the International Academy of Perinatal Medicine and Co-Director of The Ian Donald Inter-University School of Medicine and Ultrasound. He also serves on the March of Dimes Bioethics Committee and Prematurity Research Advisory Committee.

Dr. Mary D'Alton, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology Maternal Fetal Medicine and Director of Services for Sloane Hospital for Women at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Dr. Brown will be presenting on Best Practices in High Risk Pregnancy and FIGO’s Response to the Global Challenge of Gestational Diabetes.

Dr. D'Alton specializes in high-risk maternal-fetal medicine, performing prenatal diagnostic procedures and managing maternal health complications. She has implemented a multidisciplinary approach to treat highest risk pregnancies and to diagnose and treat fetal complications. She was instrumental in setting up Columbia University Medical Center’s Carmen and John Thain Center for Prenatal Pediatrics, a regional coordinated care center to treat fetal complications, which opened in 2010. Her work to advance research, policy development and clinical practice has won national recognition.

Dr. Amos Grunebaum, Director of Obstetrics at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

Dr. Grunebaum has a poster being presented titled, “Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility Quality of Web-Based Pregnancy and Fertility Health Information for LGBT Individuals.”

As a specialist in maternal-fetal medicine (high risk pregnancy), Dr. Grunebaum has more than 20 years of experience caring for women with a variety of obstetric and medical conditions, including IVF pregnancies, pregnancies with twins or more, heart, lung and liver problems, diabetes, high blood pressure, lupus, HPV and STDs and pregnancies at high risk for premature delivery. Dr. Grunebaum is active in training the next generation of OB/GYNs and MFM specialists and has been instrumental in designing training methods to simulate the conditions and complications of deliveries. He has also helped design and implement specially-equipped rooms for physician seminars and physician/patient conferences.



Dr. Lynn Simpson, Director of the Maternal Fetal Medicine program at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Dr. Simpson will be presenting on Best Practices for High Risk Pregnancy.

Dr. Simpson supports a skilled team of physicians with expertise in maternal medicine, critical-care obstetrics, prenatal pediatrics, high-risk deliveries and research, offering the best maternal and fetal care in the region. She also serves as the Medical Director of the Carmen and John Thain Center for Prenatal Pediatrics, where patients with pregnancies complicated by fetal malformations, genetic syndromes or multiple gestations receive comprehensive, multidisciplinary care in a state-of-the-art facility.

Dr. Stephen Chasen, Director of High Risk Obstetrics at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

Dr. Chasen will be presenting on Anomalies That Should Not Be Missed by Ultrasound. He will also be presenting posters titled, “Can We Predict Emergent Delivery in Cases of Suspected Placenta Accreta?” and “Perinatal Outcomes in Pregnancies with a Low Fetal Fraction on Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing.”

Dr. Chasen’s clinical practice focuses on two main areas: Prenatal diagnosis of fetal abnormalities and consultation in managing complicated pregnancies.

Dr. Kevin Holcomb, Director of Minimally Invasive Surgery and Gynecologic Oncologist at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

Dr. Holcomb has a poster being presented titled, “Robotic Versus Traditional Laparoscopy in Benign Hysterectomy: A Single Institution Experience.”

In addition to helping diagnose and treat gynecologic cancers, Dr. Holcomb continues to develop more effective techniques in chemical, radiological and surgical treatments for these pernicious conditions. He is also very interested and active in the development of robotic and laparoscopic surgical techniques for gynecologic cancers. Dr. Holcomb’s research activities include clinical trials of new chemotherapy regimens as well as research in endometrial cancers and lymph node sampling. Topics of his research articles and presentations have included treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer, pre-invasive cervical lesions in HIV-positive women and analyses of cell characteristics in human ovarian cancers.

Dr. Noelia Zork, OB/GYN at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Dr. Zork will be presenting on FIGO’s Response to the Global Challenge of Gestational Diabetes

In addition to prenatal diagnosis and ultrasound, Dr. Zork’s clinical interests include diabetes in pregnancy, obesity and nutrition in pregnancy, preterm labor, and cervical insufficiency. She has presented multiple abstracts at scientific conferences and written articles focusing on obesity and offspring neurodevelopmental outcomes, the biochemical composition of the cervix, labor inductions, preterm labor prevention in twins, the use of fetal fibronectin in predicting preterm labor, and fetal congenital defects. Dr. Zork is fluent in Spanish.