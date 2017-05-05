Newswise — Evanston, Illinois. April 24, 2017 - The Family Institute at Northwestern University is partnering for the first time with the American Psychological Association’s Society for Couple and Family Psychology (Division 43) to offer an international two-day conference taking place on June 22nd – 24th, 2017 in the Hilton/Orrington hotel, located in Evanston, Illinois. The conference is titled Crossroads of Couple and Family Psychology: A Foundation for Future Real World Practice. This is a unique opportunity to learn cutting-edge theories and best practices from the most eminent, worldwide leaders in the field of couple and family psychology. This important conference is brought to you by two leaders in the field – the American Psychological Association’s Society for Couple and Family Psychology, (Division 43) and The Family Institute at Northwestern University, which is known for their evidence-based clinical services, their innovative training programs in couple and family therapy and their research in the field. Additional sponsors include the International Academy of Family Psychology and Family Process Institute.

“This conference is an outstanding opportunity to hear from the best and the brightest in the field! It is a must-attend event for practitioners and scholars who want to stay relevant in the couple and family counseling arena” said Anthony Chambers, Ph.D., ABPP, Chief Academic Officer of The Family Institute at Northwestern University and Director of the Center for Applied Psychological and Family Studies at Northwestern University.

Presenters at this historic conference will include an all-star line-up of the most well-known names from the US and throughout the world in the field of couple and family psychology. Speakers include Susan McDaniel, Kenji Kameguchi, Nadine Kaslow, Sue Johnson, Scott Stanley, David Schnarch, Andy Christensen, Don Baucom, Howard Markman and many more.

The conference will allow attendees to develop concrete strategies to improve their clinical practice as well as provide faculty with new ideas for scholarly and research agendas while networking with peers. Conference attendees will be able to obtain continuing education credits (13 CEUs for Psychologists, LMFT, Counseling, and LCSW).

Register IN ADVANCE now at https://www.family-institute.org/academics-alumni/international-conference. Space is limited – we are expecting a full house. NB: There will be no registration on-site.

The Family Institute at Northwestern University (www.family-institute.org) is committed to strengthening and healing families, couples and individuals from all walks of life through clinical service, education and research. An affiliate of Northwestern University, The Family Institute is a relationally based mental health system of care. The Institute offers a wide range of high quality mental health counseling through our staff practice in four different locations, and affordable care through our sliding-fee scale Bette D. Harris Family and Child Clinic, where we are committed to serving at-risk, under-resourced communities. The Family Institute also operates two nationally-renowned graduate programs in marriage and family therapy and counseling psychology in affiliation with Northwestern University, and conducts cutting-edge research projects that lead to a better understanding and treatment of mental health issues.