New Report Showing How Failures in Diabetes Prevention Are Fueling New York’s Alzheimer’s Epidemic to Be Unveiled

Released: 5-May-2017 3:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Health People

Alzheimer's and Dementia, Diabetes, Neuro, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro
  • Diabetes Prevention, Alzheimber's Disease, Prevention, New York, New York City,
  • diabetes epidemic
    • MEDIA ADVISORY/ REQUEST FOR COVERAGE

      

    AT CITY HALL PRESS CONFERENCE, NEW REPORT SHOWING HOW FAILURES IN DIABETES PREVENTION ARE FUELING NEW YORK’S ALZHEIMER’S EPIDEMIC TO BE UNVEILED

    WHAT & WHO:

    With diabetes raising the risk for Alzheimer’s Disease by 40%, New Yorkers are facing an escalating Alzheimer’s epidemic fueled by the failures of both New York State and New York City to undertake effective diabetes prevention, a new report from Health People: Community Preventive Health Institute shows. 

    The report, “Unprevented Diabetes Means Unnecessary Alzheimer’s,” will be discussed by lead author Chris Norwood and others.

    “Its staggering both the city and state are still failing to put any real resources into diabetes prevention which means that, overall, between them, in the next five years, New York will have more than 1 million new diabetics who will then have a 40% increased risk for developing Alzheimer’s,” said Ms. Norwood.

     

    WHERE:

    City Hall Park, 43 Park Row, New York City

     

    WHEN:

    Tuesday, May 9, 2017 @ Noon

     

    CONTACT:

    Cindy Carway/Stephanie Hornback

    Carway Communications, Inc.

    212-378-2020 (office)

    carwayny@aol.com

    @carwaycomms

