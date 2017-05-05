Newswise — Baltimore, Md. – Over 11,000 top eye and vision researchers and clinicians from around the world will attend the Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), May 7-11, in Baltimore, Md., to explore cutting-edge findings in basic and clinical science. The theme and focus of this year's agenda is on creating stronger global connections and effective collaborations to accelerate vision research.

"The ARVO Annual Meeting is the single greatest opportunity for those in the international vision research community to let people with impaired vision throughout the world know that there is hope for improving their lives," said ARVO President Emily Chew, MD, FARVO. "In the face of the rising prevalence of eye diseases worldwide and shrinking financial resources with which to conduct sight-saving research, it's essential that we have this unique platform to share ideas, make new connections, become reenergized and advance progress toward early diagnosis, treatments and cures."

More than 6,000 unpublished research abstracts, representing the leading edge of vision research, will be featured at the ARVO Annual Meeting. ARVO membership is multidisciplinary and consists of both clinical and basic researchers. About 29% are MDs, 27% are PhDs and 35% are optometrists, osteopaths and veterinarians.

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest eye and vision research organization in the world. Members include nearly 12,000 eye and vision researchers from over 75 countries. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders.

All abstracts accepted for presentation at the ARVO Annual Meeting represent previously unpublished data and conclusions. This research may be proprietary or may have been submitted for journal publication. Embargo policy: Journalists must seek approval from the presenter(s) before reporting data from paper or poster presentations. Press releases or stories on information presented at the ARVO Annual Meeting may not be released or published until the conclusion of the presentation.

