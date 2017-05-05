 
Pediatric Academic Societies 2017 Meeting, World-Renowned Pediatric Experts From Weill Cornell Medicine and Newyork-Presbyterian Available for Comment

Pediatric Academic Societies 2017 Meeting, May 6, 2017, 8:30 AM – 11:30AM

Children's Health
  • Pediatric Health

    • Newswise — NEW YORK, NY (May 6, 2017) --  Leading pediatric experts from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian will be presenting at the Pediatric Academic Societies 2017 Meeting in San Francisco, CA from May 6 – 9.

    Below is a list of Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian’s noteworthy presentations and experts available for comment on research being presented at this year’s meeting.

     

    Highlights:

     

    Saturday, May 6

     

    Workshop Title: 1262: Pediatricians and Child Poverty Revisiting the APA’s Childhood Poverty Curriculum

    Author: Dr. Susan Bostwick

    Session Date & Time: May 6, 2017, 8:30 AM – 11:30AM

    Location: Sierra Suite K (Marriott Marquis)

     

    Poster Title: 1507: What Predicts Whether Perceived Responsibility of Pediatric Trainees Leads to Practices in Caring for Mental Health Problems?

    Author: Dr. Cori Green

    Session Date & Time: May 6, 2017, 1:00PM – 04:00PM

    Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

     

     

    Poster Title: 1535: Is The Long Standing Maternal Antibiotic Regimen for Expectant Management of Preterm Premature Rupture of Membranes the Most Appropriate Choice for Preterm Neonates?

    Author: Drs. Lauren Blatt, Ericalyn Kasdorf, Rebecca Baergen, Shari Gelber and Jeffrey Perlman

    Session Date & Time: May 6, 2017, 1:00PM – 04:00PM

    Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

     

     

     

    Sunday, May 7

     

     

    Poster Title: 2710: Role of Echocardiography in the Evaluation and Management of Pediatric Stroke Patients

    Authors: Drs. Sonia Voleti, Elizabeth Herrup, Sheila Carroll and Jeffrey D. Dayton

    Session Date & Time: May 7, 2017, 4:15PM – 7:30PM

    Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

     

    Poster Title: 2730: Dietary Iron Supplementation Leads To Cortical Bone Loss in Juvenile Mice With Adenine-Induced Chronic Kidney Disease

    Authors: Drs. Oleh Akchurin, Edwin Patino, Angara Sureshbabu, Vidhi Dalal, Divya Bhatia, Stefano Rivella, Adele Boskey and Mary E. Choi

    Session Date & Time: May 7, 2017, 4:15PM – 7:30PM

    Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

     

     

    Monday, May 8

     

    Invited Science Session Title: 3515 - Safe and Sound and Homeward Bound: Optimizing Hospital – to – Home Transitions

    Author: Dr. Snezana Nena Osorio

    Session Date & Time: May 8, 2017, 1:00PM – 3:00PM

    Location: SFC-3006 (Moscone Center West)

     

    Poster Title: 3489 - Paroxysmal Depolarizing Shift (PDS) - A Potential Marker of Intracellular Seizure (Sz) Activity and Precursor to Sleep Wake Cycles (SWC) in Term Infants undergoing Selective Head Cooling (SHC)    

    Authors: Drs. Jeffrey Perlman and Murray Engle

    Session Date & Time: May 8, 2017, 4:15PM – 7:30PM

    Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

     

    Poster Title: 3814 - Red Blood Cell Transfusion Associated Delirium in Children           

    Authors: Drs. Sevini Shahbaz, Marianne Nellis and Chani Traube

    Session Date & Time: May 8, 2017, 4:15PM – 7:30PM

    Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

     

     

    Tuesday, May 9

     

     

    Poster Title: 4148 - Radiation Exposure to PEM Providers while Providing Procedural Sedation for Fluoroscopic-Guided Fracture Reduction in Children

    Authors: Drs. Jason Chan, Sunday Clark, Mary J. Ward and Shari Platt

    Session Date & Time: May 9, 2017, 7:00AM – 10:00AM

    Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

     

     

    Poster Title: 4131 - Behavioral (BEH) Problems (P) in Very Low Birthweight Infants (VLBWI) Are Associated with Cerebellar (CBL) Vermis Hypoplasia and Thinning of the Corpus Callosum (TCC)

    Authors: Drs. Vargabi Ghei, Linda Heier, Gail Ross, Jeffrey Perlman, Vivien Yap, Session Date & Time: May 9, 2017, 7:00AM – 10:00AM

    Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

     

     

