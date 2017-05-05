Pediatric Academic Societies 2017 Meeting, World-Renowned Pediatric Experts From Weill Cornell Medicine and Newyork-Presbyterian Available for Comment
Pediatric Academic Societies 2017 Meeting, May 6, 2017, 8:30 AM – 11:30AM
Newswise — NEW YORK, NY (May 6, 2017) -- Leading pediatric experts from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian will be presenting at the Pediatric Academic Societies 2017 Meeting in San Francisco, CA from May 6 – 9.
Below is a list of Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian’s noteworthy presentations and experts available for comment on research being presented at this year’s meeting.
Highlights:
Saturday, May 6
Workshop Title: 1262: Pediatricians and Child Poverty Revisiting the APA’s Childhood Poverty Curriculum
Author: Dr. Susan Bostwick
Session Date & Time: May 6, 2017, 8:30 AM – 11:30AM
Location: Sierra Suite K (Marriott Marquis)
Poster Title: 1507: What Predicts Whether Perceived Responsibility of Pediatric Trainees Leads to Practices in Caring for Mental Health Problems?
Author: Dr. Cori Green
Session Date & Time: May 6, 2017, 1:00PM – 04:00PM
Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)
Poster Title: 1535: Is The Long Standing Maternal Antibiotic Regimen for Expectant Management of Preterm Premature Rupture of Membranes the Most Appropriate Choice for Preterm Neonates?
Author: Drs. Lauren Blatt, Ericalyn Kasdorf, Rebecca Baergen, Shari Gelber and Jeffrey Perlman
Session Date & Time: May 6, 2017, 1:00PM – 04:00PM
Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)
Sunday, May 7
Poster Title: 2710: Role of Echocardiography in the Evaluation and Management of Pediatric Stroke Patients
Authors: Drs. Sonia Voleti, Elizabeth Herrup, Sheila Carroll and Jeffrey D. Dayton
Session Date & Time: May 7, 2017, 4:15PM – 7:30PM
Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)
Poster Title: 2730: Dietary Iron Supplementation Leads To Cortical Bone Loss in Juvenile Mice With Adenine-Induced Chronic Kidney Disease
Authors: Drs. Oleh Akchurin, Edwin Patino, Angara Sureshbabu, Vidhi Dalal, Divya Bhatia, Stefano Rivella, Adele Boskey and Mary E. Choi
Session Date & Time: May 7, 2017, 4:15PM – 7:30PM
Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)
Monday, May 8
Invited Science Session Title: 3515 - Safe and Sound and Homeward Bound: Optimizing Hospital – to – Home Transitions
Author: Dr. Snezana Nena Osorio
Session Date & Time: May 8, 2017, 1:00PM – 3:00PM
Location: SFC-3006 (Moscone Center West)
Poster Title: 3489 - Paroxysmal Depolarizing Shift (PDS) - A Potential Marker of Intracellular Seizure (Sz) Activity and Precursor to Sleep Wake Cycles (SWC) in Term Infants undergoing Selective Head Cooling (SHC)
Authors: Drs. Jeffrey Perlman and Murray Engle
Session Date & Time: May 8, 2017, 4:15PM – 7:30PM
Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)
Poster Title: 3814 - Red Blood Cell Transfusion Associated Delirium in Children
Authors: Drs. Sevini Shahbaz, Marianne Nellis and Chani Traube
Session Date & Time: May 8, 2017, 4:15PM – 7:30PM
Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)
Tuesday, May 9
Poster Title: 4148 - Radiation Exposure to PEM Providers while Providing Procedural Sedation for Fluoroscopic-Guided Fracture Reduction in Children
Authors: Drs. Jason Chan, Sunday Clark, Mary J. Ward and Shari Platt
Session Date & Time: May 9, 2017, 7:00AM – 10:00AM
Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)
Poster Title: 4131 - Behavioral (BEH) Problems (P) in Very Low Birthweight Infants (VLBWI) Are Associated with Cerebellar (CBL) Vermis Hypoplasia and Thinning of the Corpus Callosum (TCC)
Authors: Drs. Vargabi Ghei, Linda Heier, Gail Ross, Jeffrey Perlman, Vivien Yap, Session Date & Time: May 9, 2017, 7:00AM – 10:00AM
Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)