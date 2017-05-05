Newswise — NEW YORK, NY (May 6, 2017) -- Leading pediatric experts from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian will be presenting at the Pediatric Academic Societies 2017 Meeting in San Francisco, CA from May 6 – 9.

Below is a list of Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian’s noteworthy presentations and experts available for comment on research being presented at this year’s meeting.

Highlights:

Saturday, May 6

Workshop Title: 1262: Pediatricians and Child Poverty Revisiting the APA’s Childhood Poverty Curriculum

Author: Dr. Susan Bostwick

Session Date & Time: May 6, 2017, 8:30 AM – 11:30AM

Location: Sierra Suite K (Marriott Marquis)

Poster Title: 1507: What Predicts Whether Perceived Responsibility of Pediatric Trainees Leads to Practices in Caring for Mental Health Problems?

Author: Dr. Cori Green

Session Date & Time: May 6, 2017, 1:00PM – 04:00PM

Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

Poster Title: 1535: Is The Long Standing Maternal Antibiotic Regimen for Expectant Management of Preterm Premature Rupture of Membranes the Most Appropriate Choice for Preterm Neonates?

Author: Drs. Lauren Blatt, Ericalyn Kasdorf, Rebecca Baergen, Shari Gelber and Jeffrey Perlman

Session Date & Time: May 6, 2017, 1:00PM – 04:00PM

Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

Sunday, May 7

Poster Title: 2710: Role of Echocardiography in the Evaluation and Management of Pediatric Stroke Patients

Authors: Drs. Sonia Voleti, Elizabeth Herrup, Sheila Carroll and Jeffrey D. Dayton

Session Date & Time: May 7, 2017, 4:15PM – 7:30PM

Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

Poster Title: 2730: Dietary Iron Supplementation Leads To Cortical Bone Loss in Juvenile Mice With Adenine-Induced Chronic Kidney Disease

Authors: Drs. Oleh Akchurin, Edwin Patino, Angara Sureshbabu, Vidhi Dalal, Divya Bhatia, Stefano Rivella, Adele Boskey and Mary E. Choi

Session Date & Time: May 7, 2017, 4:15PM – 7:30PM

Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

Monday, May 8

Invited Science Session Title: 3515 - Safe and Sound and Homeward Bound: Optimizing Hospital – to – Home Transitions

Author: Dr. Snezana Nena Osorio

Session Date & Time: May 8, 2017, 1:00PM – 3:00PM

Location: SFC-3006 (Moscone Center West)

Poster Title: 3489 - Paroxysmal Depolarizing Shift (PDS) - A Potential Marker of Intracellular Seizure (Sz) Activity and Precursor to Sleep Wake Cycles (SWC) in Term Infants undergoing Selective Head Cooling (SHC)

Authors: Drs. Jeffrey Perlman and Murray Engle

Session Date & Time: May 8, 2017, 4:15PM – 7:30PM

Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

Poster Title: 3814 - Red Blood Cell Transfusion Associated Delirium in Children

Authors: Drs. Sevini Shahbaz, Marianne Nellis and Chani Traube

Session Date & Time: May 8, 2017, 4:15PM – 7:30PM

Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

Tuesday, May 9

Poster Title: 4148 - Radiation Exposure to PEM Providers while Providing Procedural Sedation for Fluoroscopic-Guided Fracture Reduction in Children

Authors: Drs. Jason Chan, Sunday Clark, Mary J. Ward and Shari Platt

Session Date & Time: May 9, 2017, 7:00AM – 10:00AM

Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)

Poster Title: 4131 - Behavioral (BEH) Problems (P) in Very Low Birthweight Infants (VLBWI) Are Associated with Cerebellar (CBL) Vermis Hypoplasia and Thinning of the Corpus Callosum (TCC)

Authors: Drs. Vargabi Ghei, Linda Heier, Gail Ross, Jeffrey Perlman, Vivien Yap, Session Date & Time: May 9, 2017, 7:00AM – 10:00AM

Location: Poster & Exhibit Hall (Moscone Center West)