Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Second Annual Make March Matter Campaign Raises $1.7 Million

More than 100 Southern California businesses rallied community supporters to help the month-long fundraising initiative exceed its $1 million goal

  • Credit: Getty Images

    Khloe Kardashian (front row, center) hosted a charity ride at Cycle House West Hollywood to support the Make March Matter campaign.

Children's Health, Local - California, Local - LA Metro
  • #MakeMarchMatter

    • Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 8, 2017) –Children’s Hospital Los Angeles announced today that its annual Make March Matter ™ campaign raised $1.7 million. For the second consecutive year, the month-long initiative exceeded its $1 million fundraising goal thanks to partnerships with more than 100 businesses in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley who rallied community participation to give in support of critical, lifesaving care for children in Los Angeles.

    “We are grateful for the incredible level of support we received from local and regional businesses to give back. These partners inspired their patrons to help us fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for our patients and their families,” says Paul S. Viviano, president and chief executive officer of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). “I want to thank the people of Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley for supporting the campaign to benefit the health of children in our community.”

    “The Make March Matter campaign was designed to unite our community’s businesses and their supporters to bring awareness to the health care needs of children, and to raise funds to maintain the more than 350 specialty programs and services that CHLA offers,” explains Dawn Wilcox, vice president corporate partnerships at CHLA. “This year we were proud to work with businesses across Southern California including the Coachella Valley and hope to expand next year’s campaign even further throughout the region.”

    Make March Matter was created by CHLA as a way to identify a time of year devoted specifically to children’s hospitals and children’s health. The month of March was selected as it signifies the start of spring. And with the new season comes a feeling of hope, new beginnings, and life.

     Highlighting this year’s campaign were numerous promotions and events held throughout the month including a shopping event at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills, a block party at The Point in Manhattan Beach and a special CHLA night at Staples Center with the Los Angeles Clippers. Drybar donated $1 from every blowout across their LA County stores (more than 38,000 blowouts in March!), Violet Grey sold specially curated beauty kits, Carl’s Jr. encouraged their customers to donate at the register and teen fashion designer Grace Rose donated a portion of sales from her Rosie G clothing line. For the second year in a row, Alfred Coffee donated one dollar to the campaign each time a customer posted a photo of one of their coffee cups on Instagram with the #MakeMarchMatter hashtag.

    Corporate partner Panda Express, a longtime CHLA supporter, was the campaign’s top fundraiser, raising more than $380,000. “Giving is one of Panda’s core values, and we are proud supporters of the wonderful work that CHLA does for our community,” says Peggy Cherng, Panda Express co-chair and co-chief executive officer. “Our Panda family and guests in the Los Angeles area came together to raise over $380,000 through our annual associate giving campaign and in-store donations during the month of March for CHLA.”

    Celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Malin Ackerman, Jack Black, Demi Lovato, Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin and KOST 103.5’s Ellen K lent their support in March as well.

    The Southern California businesses that participated in this year’s Make March Matter campaign include:

    7-Eleven

    A.Grace Jewelry

    ALC

    Alfred Coffee

    Alice & Olivia

    Anita Ko Jewelry

    Beacon Echo Park

    Bellacures

    Bird Pick

    Blastoff Comics

    Bobble

    California Desert Association of REALTORS®

    California Pizza Kitchen

    Cambria

    Carl’s Jr.

    Catch LA

    Cava

    Champagne Bakery

    Charming Charlie

    CJ Free Jewelry

    Copa Vida

    CR&A Custom, Inc.

    Credit Unions For Kids

    Cycle House

    Dr. Moffit

    Daphyl's

    David Chin, DDS

    Delta - Sky Club

    Drybar

    dTox Day Spa

    edenation

    Emi Jay

    Express Employment Professionals

    Extra Life United

    Fishing with Dynamite

    Fitz in the AM

    Fluff Ice

    Grounded Kidswear

    Half & Half Tea House

    H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation

    IHOP - National Pancake Day

    Keller Williams

    Kendra Scott

    KMIR-TV

    Larchmont Sanctuary Spa

    Lazy Dog

    Lease Advisors

    Lifescarf

    Lil’ Simmzy’s on the Deck

    Little Minis

    Los Angeles Clippers

    Love Your Melon

    LuxAnthropy

    m0851 Los Angeles

    Manhattan Beach Post

    Marriott

    Matthew's Jewelry

    Mendocino Farms

    Michael Stars

    Miramonte Resort and Spa

    MollaSpace

    Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills

    Nigel Beauty Emporium

    No Rest for Bridget

    Old Venice

    Panda Express

    Papa John’s

    Pez Cantina

    Planet Blue

    PrAna

    Prodege

    Pump Station

    Rag & Bone

    Ralph Lauren

    Real Naked Tea

    REMAX

    Rite Aid

    Rock & Brews

    RockN’ Fish

    Rosie G

    Saks OFF 5th

    Samy’s Camera

    Sea Level Restaurant at The Shade Hotel Redondo Beach

    Shake Shack

    Simmzy’s

    Skylight Books

    Smitten Ice Cream

    St. John - Beverly Hills

    St. John Boutique

    STK Los Angeles

    Strawberry Notes

    Sugarfina

    Superba

    Terranea Resort

    The Agency

    The Arthur J

    The Point

    The River

    at Rancho Mirage

    The Strand House

    Theory

    Tin Roof Bistro

    Violet Grey

    Westfield Malls

    World Gym

    Zinc Lounge at The Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach

    ZR Brazilian Jujitsu Studios

     “We continue to be inspired by the commitment and generosity from so many businesses and the community,” Wilcox says. "This year we had dozens of new companies and partners join us and together with the support of our employees, Trustees, and patient family ambassadors we were able to truly Make March Matter.”

    Make March Matter™

    Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that builds awareness and support for children’s health in Los Angeles. The campaign supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—a nonprofit pediatric hospital dedicated to offering more than 350 programs and services to help the health of children. The goal of the campaign is to raise money in support of the Helping Hands Fund, which helps Children’s Hospital Los Angeles ensure that all of its pediatric patients receive the critical lifesaving care they need.

     About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

    Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures for children. Founded in 1901, CHLA is one of the nation’s leading pediatric academic medical centers and is acknowledged worldwide for its leadership in pediatric and adolescent health. The hospital relies on the generosity of the community to support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it provides for critically ill and injured children.

     For more information, visit CHLA.org. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn, or visit the CHLA blog.

     

