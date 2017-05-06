Newswise — NEW YORK (May 8, 2017) --- Dr. Laura Forese, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NewYork-Presbyterian, has been named among the top 25 COOs in the country by Modern Healthcare. The inaugural list recognizes COOs from a broad spectrum of healthcare organizations who have made a transformative impact on their respective institutions.

“NewYork-Presbyterian would not be where it is today if not for Dr. Forese’s exceptional vision, work ethic and judgment,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO, NewYork-Presbyterian. “I am proud to work alongside her as we deliver world-class care to a growing number of patients.”

Modern Healthcare determined its list based on criteria including scope of duties, quality of patient care, staff satisfaction and the COO’s ability to foster innovation and cross-departmental synergies. The list was created to recognize the increasingly important role COOs play in healthcare.

Dr. Forese was named executive vice president and chief operating officer of NewYork-Presbyterian in 2015. She is responsible for achieving NewYork-Presbyterian’s operating targets and implementing a patient-centered strategic vision and culture across the enterprise. Under her leadership, NewYork-Presbyterian has expanded its Regional Hospital Network, improved in several important patient experience metrics and launched groundbreaking digital health programs. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, a six-campus academic medical center, has been the top-ranked hospital in New York and among the best in the country according to U.S. News and World Report since she has been in her current position.

Dr. Forese has been in leadership roles at NewYork-Presbyterian for more than a decade, starting as vice president of medical affairs in 2003. Since then, she has served as chief medical officer; group senior vice president and chief operating officer for NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Division and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital; and president of the former NewYork-Presbyterian Healthcare System. In addition to her work at NewYork-Presbyterian, she is the chairperson of the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center Hospital Board.

