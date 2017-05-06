Newswise — San Diego, Calif. – Nearly 100 sports medicine physicians of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) will volunteer to renovate and restore portions of the Ron Roberts Family Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego this Monday, May 8, 2017. The humanitarian service project takes place the day before the 2017 AMSSM Annual Meeting and is the fourth time a day of service has been incorporated into the beginning of the organization’s annual conference.

AMSSM will partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, which has been changing lives of young people from diverse, at-risk backgrounds for almost 75 years, serving nearly 25,000 youth each year through 19 sites across San Diego County. Located in Linda Vista, The Ron Roberts Family Branch provides academic and enrichment programs and engages neighborhood youth in one-on-one mentoring. The Linda Vista Teen Center is part of the facility and provides a safe haven for teens who might otherwise fall victim to drugs, crime and gangs.

AMSSM members will work alongside Boys & Girls Club representatives to restore indoor and outdoor portions of the Linda Vista location, including construction or renovation of facilities that will help area youth pursue more active and healthy lifestyles. Member volunteers will also restore existing outdoor areas and build a storage unit for an Imagination Playground, along with several other tasks that will benefit the community.

“We are so grateful to be beneficiary of this day of service. Through the support and help of volunteer groups like AMSSM, we can continue to provide quality programs and expand our services to the disadvantaged youth of our community,” said Danny Sherlock, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.

This project is funded with contributions to the AMSSM Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit educational foundation dedicated to the support and recognition of excellence in sports medicine education, research and scientific activities, while promoting opportunities for humanitarian outreach. As the fundraising arm of AMSSM, the Foundation accepts contributions, sponsorship support and grants from individuals and corporate supporters to fund programs, research, education and initiatives developed by AMSSM. To learn more or to donate to the project, visit www.amssm.org.

“Helping kids everywhere lead active and healthy lives is a main focus for AMSSM, and we are proud to work with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make a positive impact in the community,” said Margot Putukian, MD, a team physician with Princeton University and President of the AMSSM Foundation.

About the AMSSM Annual Meeting: The conference features lectures and research addressing the most challenging topics in sports medicine today including overhead athlete care, military medicine, sports performance training, youth sports, professional athlete care, leg pain, mental health in athletes, current sports medicine topics and much more.

About the AMSSM: AMSSM is a multi-disciplinary organization of more than 3,300 sports medicine physicians dedicated to education, research, advocacy and the care of athletes of all ages. The majority of AMSSM members are primary care physicians with fellowship training and added qualification in sports medicine who then combine their practice of sports medicine with their primary specialty. AMSSM includes members who specialize solely in non-surgical sports medicine and serve as team physicians at the youth level, NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS and NHL, as well as with Olympic teams. By nature of their training and experience, sports medicine physicians are ideally suited to provide comprehensive medical care for athletes, sports teams or active individuals who are simply looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. www.amssm.org