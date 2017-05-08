Newswise — The Lewis Institute at Babson College honored two entrepreneurs who have both impacted significant large scale change, thereby influencing institutional and societal mindsets at the 2017 Social Innovator awards.

This year’s recipients were Michael Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College, and Rosanne Haggerty, President and CEO of Community Solutions.

"Michael and Rosanne are positive disruptors focused on institutional and societal change” says Cheryl Kiser, Executive Director of The Lewis Institute. “From re-imagining urban based education to shifting how we perceive and address homelessness, their work and the innovative models that they have created have ripple effects that get at the heart of the future of communities and urban higher education. These models, we believe, hold keys to how truly lasting systemic change can be created.”

While the award ceremony was invitation only, the entire Babson community was invited to a panel discussion with previous award winners on Wednesday, April 5. Panelists included Social Innovator Award recipients Gavin Armstrong (2016), and Dr. Kwabena Darko (2013), as well as 2015 Lewis Community Changemaker Award winner Catalina Escobar. The panel was moderated by Katie Smith Milway, Senior Fellow in Social Innovation and Head of Bridgespan Group’s Knowledge Unit.

Each year, the Lewis Institute’s Social Innovator Awards recognize recipients for their inspired and innovative commitment to helping solve important social challenges through sustainable business models.

Michael Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College

Under Michael’s leadership since 2007, Paul Quinn College has undergone a stunning turnaround and is becoming a national symbol of what is possible in educating for the future. The 450-student Historical Black College located in South Dallas is pioneering sustainable models to make education more accessible and affordable.

Rosanne Haggerty, President and CEO of Community Solutions

Dedicated to eradicating chronic homelessness, Rosanne is on a mission to provide homeless Americans with stable homes. Community Solutions provides a powerful social impact scale model through the development of inclusive, supportive housing and research-based practices designed to end homelessness and strengthen communities.

About The Lewis Institute

The Lewis Institute illuminates pathways for students, faculty, staff, foundations, and corporate partners seeking social innovation solutions.

By drawing upon Babson’s core methodology of Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®, we activate unexpected and fruitful collaborations and integrative designs for action. The result is business prosperity and societal improvement. We extend our impact through the Babson Social Innovation Lab, an action tank powered by Toyota, which incubates people and ideas in the world of the social innovation.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.