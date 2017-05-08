Newswise — Silver Spring, MD – Anthony Comuzzie, Ph.D., FTOS, a world-renowned obesity researcher, scientist and co-director of the TOPS Nutrition and Obesity Research Center at Texas Biomedical Research Institute, will serve as the new executive director of The Obesity Society (TOS).

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Comuzzie to The Obesity Society,” said TOS President Allen Levine, Ph.D., FTOS. “He is an accomplished scientist, well respected among his peers and has the experience and dedication to successfully helm our professional society. We greatly look forward to his ideas and plans for TOS as it continues to be a leader in the field of obesity.”

Dr. Comuzzie has more than 25 years of research experience focused on the genetics of obesity. He is active in numerous scientific societies, served as a member of the NHLBI Expert Panel on Obesity and Overweight, and continues to serve on the Board of Trustees for the Scientists Center for Animal Welfare (SCAW). Dr. Comuzzie also sat on TOS’s Executive Committee as Secretary/Treasurer before accepting the position of executive director.

Additionally, Dr. Comuzzie serves as Editor of Frontiers in Applied Genetic Epidemiology, is an Associate Editor for BMC Medical Genetics, and is a member of the editorial board of the International Journal of Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics. He is a recognized expert and advisor on the genetics of obesity and has published more than 250 journal articles.

“The Obesity Society has a unique mission in its dedication to obesity research and treatment,” said Dr. Comuzzie.” Knowing firsthand just how special this organization is, I’m honored and excited to be a part of it.”