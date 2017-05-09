FINDINGS

A new study by scientists at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center could be a significant step toward understanding how certain cases of advanced melanoma shield themselves from pembrolizumab, the FDA-approved treatment that harnesses the immune system to attack the disease.

The researchers, led by UCLA’s Dr. Antoni Ribas, studied how melanoma cancer cells react to the interferon gamma pathway, which guides cell signaling and can affect the way cancer cells react to pembrolizumab. The team then discovered and mapped out the molecules involved in this signaling pathway. The findings lay the groundwork for developing new and improved combination therapies for patients who are resistant to stand-alone immunotherapy treatments.

BACKGROUND

Pembrolizumab (marketed as Keytruda) works by signaling the patient’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells, with minimal side effects. It was approved in 2014 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat advanced melanoma, and approved recently to treat people with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The medication is currently being tested as a treatment for other types of cancer.

In February, a study published by Ribas and colleagues in Cancer Discovery showed that people with cancers containing genetic mutations JAK1 or JAK2 (which are known to prevent tumors from recognizing or receiving signals from T cells to stop growing), will receive little or no benefit from pembrolizumab. This discovery enabled the scientists to determine why some people with advanced melanoma or colon cancer will not respond to the drug.

That built on 2016 research by Ribas and colleagues, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, in which they analyzed pairs of tumors both before a patient had undergone immunotherapy treatment and after relapse. The results showed that one of the tumors lost a gene called B2M, which resulted in a change in how the cancer is recognized by the immune system. The disruption caused JAK1 and JAK2 to function improperly and prevented the immune system from attacking the cancer.

METHOD

The new study was conducted over a two-year period; the scientists analyzed dozens of melanoma cell lines and several tumor samples from patients. In the laboratory, researchers also used an advanced technology called a lentivirus shRNA screen to locate which molecules were involved in the interferon receptor pathway signaling process.

IMPACT

The research allows further investigations into how the immune systems of patients with advanced cancers can resist anti–PD-1 immunotherapy treatments, the class of treatments that includes pembrolizumab.

AUTHORS

In addition to Ribas, Dr. Angel Garcia-Diaz is first author of the study. Drs. Daniel Shin, Robert Damoiseaux, Roger Lo, Siwen Hu-Lieskovan, Thomas G. Graeber and Begonya Comin-Anduix are co-authors and members of the cancer center.

JOURNAL

The study is published in the journal Cell Reports.

FUNDING

The research was supported by Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C), Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI), Dr. Robert Vigen Memorial Fund, Ressler Family Foundation, Samuels Family Foundation and Garcia-Corsini Family Fund.

***

UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center has more than 500 researchers and clinicians engaged in cancer research, prevention, detection, control, treatment and education. One of the nation's largest comprehensive cancer centers, the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center is dedicated to promoting research and translating basic science into leading-edge clinical studies. In August 2016, UCLA Health medical centers ranked among the top five hospitals for adult cancer care nationwide by U.S. News & World Report.