What: The Inclusive Fitness Coalition (IFC) will announce a new effort to build inclusive health communities that provide equal access and opportunities to 54 million people living with disabilities in the U.S. The announcement coincides with the organization’s 10-year anniversary of promoting physical activity inclusion.

Why: The 210 member organizations of IFC are taking on this new charge to unite national and international organizations behind disability inclusionary practices in healthy community efforts. The focus will include Guidelines for Disability Inclusion in Physical Activity, Nutrition and Obesity Program Initiatives to help people with disabilities who face significant barriers when attempting to access health and wellness activities. The Guidelines are used to assist communities in promoting higher rates of inclusion among their members with disabilities.

When: 9:00 - 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Where: National Press Club / Zenger Room

529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20045

Live Webcast: Watch the live webcast

Speakers:

Jim Whitehead, CEO, American College of Sports Medicine

American College of Sports Medicine James H. Rimmer, PhD, Lakeshore Foundation Endowed Chair in Health Promotion and Rehabilitation Sciences, Director of Research, Lakeshore Foundation

Lakeshore Foundation Endowed Chair in Health Promotion and Rehabilitation Sciences, Director of Research, Lakeshore Foundation Lisa Followay, Executive Director, Adaptive Sports Ohio

Executive Director, Adaptive Sports Ohio Juliette Rizzo, Former Ms. Wheelchair America, Health & Wellness Advocate, Director of Special Projects, Partnerships & Events, U.S. Department of Education

Former Ms. Wheelchair America, Health & Wellness Advocate, Director of Special Projects, Partnerships & Events, U.S. Department of Education Charlene Burgeson, Executive Director, Active Schools

Executive Director, Active Schools Kate Kraft, Executive Director, America Walks

Executive Director, America Walks John Robitscher, Chief Executive Officer, National Association of Chronic Disease Directors

Chief Executive Officer, National Association of Chronic Disease Directors Amy Bantham, Vice President of Health Promotion and Health Policy, IHRSA

Media Contact: Paul Branks: pbranks@acsm.org

Event Sponsors:

National Center on Health, Physical Activity & Disability

American College of Sports Medicine

Lakeshore Foundation

UAB/Lakeshore Research Collaborative