 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Yale Expert Discusses Immuno-Oncology (I-O) Agents for Cancers

Article ID: 674320

Released: 8-May-2017 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Yale Cancer Center

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Scott Nicholas Gettinger, MD Associate Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology)

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cancer, Immunology
KEYWORDS
  • immuno-oncology, Yale Cancer Center, Cancer Research

    • Scott Gettinger, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology), Yale School of Medicine. 

    Available anytime at scott.gettinger@yale.edu

    View his recent discussion with Bristol-Meyers Squibb at https://www.bms.com/life-and-science/science/an-investigator_s-journey-of-discovery-and-hope.html 

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!