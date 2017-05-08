Yale Expert Discusses Immuno-Oncology (I-O) Agents for Cancers
Article ID: 674320
Released: 8-May-2017 1:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Yale Cancer Center
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Scott Gettinger, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology), Yale School of Medicine.
Available anytime at scott.gettinger@yale.edu
View his recent discussion with Bristol-Meyers Squibb at https://www.bms.com/life-and-science/science/an-investigator_s-journey-of-discovery-and-hope.html