Newswise — Princeton, NJ—May 9, 2017—The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR), the leading educational and scientific organization for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), announced confirmation of the scientific sessions for its upcoming 22nd Annual International Meeting in Boston, MA, USA.

The theme of the conference, Evidence and Value in a Time of Social and Policy Change, will feature key discussions of the issues impacting health care today. The International Meeting is expected to draw more than 4,000 health care stakeholders including policy makers, payers, thought leaders, researchers, academicians, decision makers, and patient representatives. Key sessions include:

Plenary #1: Where Is US Health Policy Going?

(Monday, May 22, 2017)

This session features 4 leading health economists (2 who have advised Democrats and 2 who have counseled Republicans) to discuss key topical health policy issues facing the United States and the world. Plenary speakers include:

Plenary #2: Social Network Interventions and Population Health

(Tuesday, May 23, 2017)

This session features the work of Dr. Nicholas Christakis who will review recent research from his lab describing two classes of social network interventions—involving both offline and online networks—that can help make the world better. He will also discuss how by understanding social influence, it is possible to intervene in social systems to make improvements in diverse arenas such as health, wealth, cooperation, coordination, and learning. Speakers include:

Plenary #3: When Do We Really Need Randomized Controlled Trials?

(Wednesday, May 24, 2017)

This session will address how big data is changing the strength of evidence in observational studies and how this is influencing the types of studies where randomization is necessary. Speakers include:

In addition to the topical plenary sessions, ISPOR’s Annual International Meeting will feature 24 issues panels, 24 workshops, 12 forums, 9 educational symposia, and a variety podium and poster presentations. Breakout sessions will focus on a variety of compelling topics, including real-world evidence, value assessment frameworks, the patient voice, health care affordability, 21st Century Cures, and drug pricing. On the days immediately preceding the conference, ISPOR will offer its renowned Essential HEOR Education curriculum of half- and full-day short courses on May 20-21, 2017. The ISPOR Short Course Program offers 30+ HEOR courses across 7 tracks.

Additional information on the conference can be found at: Conference Information | Registration | Short Course Program |Sponsorship | Exhibits | Press

###

ABOUT ISPOR

The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) is a nonprofit, international, educational and scientific organization that promotes health economics and outcomes research excellence to improve decision making for health globally.

Web: www.ispor.org | LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-LIn | Twitter: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-T (@ISPORorg) | YouTube: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-YT | Facebook: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-FB

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY