Newswise — The Women’s Heart Fund will host its signature event, the Heart of Rock and Roll cocktail reception, on Friday, June 2, from 7-10 p.m. at the Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park, NJ.

The Women's Heart Fund Board is excited to announce that this year's event will feature special guests Chazz Palminteri of the hit Broadway musical, A Bronx Tale, and his wife Gianna Palminteri, who will serve as honorary chairs. With more than 50 movies to his credit, Bronx-born and raised Chazz was destined to continue the long line of prominent actors in the film industry. Well known for Bullets Over Broadway, The Usual Suspects and A Bronx Tale, he is the only artist who has had his work go from a one-man show to a major motion picture film to a hit Broadway musical.

Gianna started her acting in New York City where she wrote and performed the one-act play, The Curse, Off-Broadway. Her acting credits include Soulmate, Homeboy, Tattingers and Ghetto Dog, among others. Gianna is also the creator of the web series BadMommyz, is in negotiations for launching her own lifestyle show, At Home with Gianna, and is writing for her blog HollywoodMom.net.

Chazz and Gianna are proud to serve as honorary chairs of the Women’s Heart Fund event. “Raising awareness for Meridian Health Foundation and the Women’s Heart Fund gives us great pleasure. To be able to give back to the medical community and to the dedicated doctors, nurses and researchers who change the course of many lives is a wonderful thing ...it's an honor,” said the Palminteris.

This year’s event will fund the construction of the Women’s Center that will be housed in the new HOPE Tower at Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center. The Women’s Center will provide services for those receiving treatment for cancer to improve their well-being. Patients throughout Hackensack Meridian Health will benefit from the Center, which is set to open in 2018.

“The mission of the Women’s Heart Fund is to educate our community about the importance of women’s health and to raise funds for women’s programs, services and technology throughout Hackensack Meridian Health,” said Joseph Stampe, president and chief development officer of Meridian Health Foundation. “In 2017, the Women’s Heart Fund has committed to raising $250,000 for this network-wide initiative to not only support hospital services, but also support the overall health of women in our community throughout their cancer treatments.”

The Heart of Rock and Roll reception will feature an array of fine foods, spirits and live music with cocktail attire, a 50/50 raffle, auction and an advertising journal. As the exclusive event for the Women’s Heart Fund in 2017, all members of the community are invited to attend as the group celebrates the community and helps further the Women’s Heart Fund’s mission.

Please contact Meagan O’Flaherty, Special Events associate, by phone at 732-751-5101 or email at meagan.oflaherty@hackensackmeridian.org if you are interested in attending the event, requesting sponsorship information, or purchasing an advertisement or 50/50 raffle ticket.

