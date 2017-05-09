What

Newswise — The free Art of the Scarf workshop to teaches women how to tie, wrap or twist scarves for headwear. The workshop is offered every second Thursday of the month at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The workshop is open to all patients, survivors with long-term hair loss, and caregivers. It is offered free of charge but reservations are required due to limited space. To make a reservation, please call 925-1114.

Why

Women going through chemotherapy as part of their cancer treatment often lose their hair. Usually, the hair grows back after treatment ends. Sometimes, though, the hair doesn’t grow back fully.

The workshop offers women going through treatment and women coping with long-term hair loss an alternative to wearing wigs. The class covers scarf selection — choosing the right size, shape and color — and several methods to wrap, twist or tie it into a protective yet stylish head covering.

Who

Eileen Bilynsky is a patient navigator with the American Cancer Society. For more than five years, she has helped many people manage the impact of their cancer. In her work, Eileen has helped women find creative ways to manage the effects of hair loss with a variety of head-covering options.

When

The workshop is offered on the second Thursday of the month from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The first workshop is May 11, 2017.

Where

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center, Room 1604

1201 Camino de Salud

Albuquerque, NM 87106

For a map and directions, please visit http://cancer.unm.edu/patients/maps-directions/

Interviews

Eileen Bilynsky, American Cancer Society Patient Navigator at UNM Cancer Center

Contact

Michelle Johnson, JKPR, mjohnson@jameskorenchen.com, 505-301-5925

About the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is the Official Cancer Center of New Mexico and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center in a 500-mile radius. Its 125 board-certified oncology specialty physicians include cancer surgeons in every specialty (abdominal, thoracic, bone and soft tissue, neurosurgery, genitourinary, gynecology, and head and neck cancers), adult and pediatric hematologists/medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists, and radiation oncologists. They, along with more than 500 other cancer healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists and social workers), provided cancer care for nearly 60 percent of the adults and children in New Mexico affected by cancer. They treated 11,249 patients in 84,875 ambulatory clinic visits in addition to in-patient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. These patients came from every county in the State. More than 12 percent of these patients participated in cancer clinical trials testing new cancer treatments and 35 percent of patients participated in other clinical research studies, including tests of novel cancer prevention strategies and cancer genome sequencing. The 130 cancer research scientists affiliated with the UNMCCC were awarded almost $60 million in federal and private grants and contracts for cancer research projects and published 301 high quality publications. Promoting economic development, they filed more than 30 new patents in FY16, and since 2010, have launched 11 new biotechnology start-up companies. Scientists associated with the UNMCCC Cancer Control & Disparities have conducted more than 60 statewide community-based cancer education, prevention, screening, and behavioral intervention studies involving more than 10,000 New Mexicans. Finally, the physicians, scientists and staff have provided education and training experiences to more than 230 high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral fellowship students in cancer research and cancer health care delivery. Learn more at www.cancer.unm.edu.