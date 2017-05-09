Newswise — In Babson College’s Van Winkle Hall, students have worked with the college to establish their very own “full-stack” living-learning community.

Student entrepreneurs, software developers, and designers now live purposefully as neighbors in Babson’s E-tower, CODE, and theStudio—modeling that of a modern-day startup.

“When students want to be housed in such a way that will allow them to collaborate on the very best in startups and innovation, at any time of day, you know you are going to be witness to something incredible,” said Debi Kleiman, Executive Director of the Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship. “This new full-stack living community is a true testament to the ways in which Babson students embrace our methodology and mindset of Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®.”

The term “full-stack” is in reference to the tech industry where a developer can be proficient in both back-end and front-end technologies.

“What I personally love about living in what we call the full-stack community is constantly being surrounded by some of the most driven people on campus,” says Waseem Shabout ’19 a member of Babson CODE and co-founder of Jinn. “Whenever I need help with anything, whether I go upstairs or down, someone is there to help me in pursuing the next stage of whatever I may be working on at the time.”

About E-tower

E-Tower was founded in 2001 to bring together the highest level entrepreneurs into one living community at Babson College. Through its development, E-Tower became a highly valued space on campus. Special guests and unique events would attract students from all over to E-Tower's lounge. Many residents have started companies that have raised millions in sales and have been featured in Bloomberg Businessweek, TechCrunch, and other notable news sources.

About CODE

Babson CODE’s mission is to create a community where Babson students explore, learn, and create software. They aim to bridge the gap between students' understanding of business and the ever-expanding world of software. They hope to expand students' technological skillsets to complement their entrepreneurial mindsets.

About theStudio

TheStudio is a living-learning community for students that want to work on creative endeavors. They welcome any and all interested in creativity, not just artists, to be a part of their community. Their residents are interested in pursuing creative endeavors: web and graphic design, screen-printing, manga drawing, photography, cooking, dancing, singing, fashion, with like-minded artistic people.

