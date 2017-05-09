Newswise — NEW YORK (May 10, 2017) – Dr. Peter M. Fleischut has been named senior vice president and chief transformation officer at NewYork-Presbyterian, effective May 1. In this new role, Dr. Fleischut will lead enterprise integration, transformation for clinical operations, innovation initiatives, logistics and pharmacy. He will also oversee the implementation of clinical technology operations for the new David H. Koch Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, which is slated to open in 2018.

“Dr. Fleischut has already led NewYork-Presbyterian to national prominence in telemedicine and patient-focused innovation,” said Daniel Barchi, chief information officer at NewYork-Presbyterian. “As chief transformation officer, he will help drive integration and optimization of clinical processes across our entire enterprise.”

Most recently, Dr. Fleischut served as NewYork-Presbyterian’s chief innovation officer, where he led the development of NYP OnDemand, NewYork-Presbyterian’s comprehensive digital health program that offers a suite of services including Second Opinion, Urgent Care and Express Care.

As chief transformation officer, he will maintain these responsibilities with the added focus of developing and instituting innovative solutions that are scaled across NewYork-Presbyterian’s enterprise, developing governance structure for innovation, establishing cross-departmental collaborations and recruiting and mentoring innovative talent.

“It’s an honor to continue to revolutionize how we define and offer patient care,” said Dr. Fleischut, an associate professor of anesthesiology and vice chair of the Department of Anesthesiology at Weill Cornell Medicine. “I am excited to continue this work at such a wonderful institution.”

Dr. Fleischut joined NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in 2006 and has held many roles since then, including: medical director of the operating rooms, deputy quality patient safety officer, founding director of the Center for Perioperative Outcomes, chief medical information officer, chief medical operating officer and vice chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology at Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Fleischut retains his appointment as associate professor of anesthesiology at Weill Cornell Medicine.

A graduate of Jefferson Medical College and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Fleischut completed his residency training in anesthesiology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. He distinguished himself by becoming one of the founding members of the Housestaff Quality Council©, an organization formed to improve patient care and safety by creating a culture that promotes greater housestaff participation, and served as resident quality and patient safety officer for NewYork-Presbyterian.

Dr. Fleischut has received numerous awards and honors, including NewYork-Presbyterian’s Physician of the Year, the David A. Leach Award for Innovation in Quality from the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education and the Weill Cornell Medical College (now Weill Cornell Medicine) Healthcare Leadership Award. In 2016 and 2017, he led NewYork-Presbyterian to CIO100 recognition, the InformationWeek Elite 100 and the President’s Award from the American Telehealth Association for healthcare redesign for the release of NYP OnDemand.

