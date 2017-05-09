Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Raymond B. Wynn, MD, FACR, an internationally known radiation oncologist, has joined Loyola Medicine as vice chair of network operations in the department of radiation oncology.



Dr. Wynn will provide direct oversight and clinical care in the expansion of Loyola's oncology network. The two newest ventures are radiation oncology affiliations at the Loyola Center for Cancer Care & Research at Palos Health South Campus and Presence Resurrection Medical Center, where he is medical director.





He comes to Loyola from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he was associate director of a 21-center academic radiation oncology network, the largest such network in the country.



Dr. Wynn’s clinical expertise includes treating brain and spine tumors, lung cancer and prostate and other genitourinary cancers. His academic and research interests include conducting national cooperative group clinical trials and addressing disparities in cancer treatments through research, education and advocacy.



Dr. Wynn has published studies in top medical journals, including Lancet, Journal of the National Cancer Institute, JAMA Oncology, Journal of the American College of Radiology and Journal of Clinical Oncology.



Dr. Wynn is among the leading researchers studying clinical applications for stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), which delivers high doses of radiation to precisely targeted tumors. SBRT is used to treat tumors in the brain and spine, lungs and pelvic area. Specialized imaging is used during treatments to improve precision and accuracy.



“SBRT and other leading-edge technologies used in radiation oncology are improving at a pace similar to that of cell phone technology improvements,” Dr. Wynn said. “This is enabling us to personalize treatments to individual patients, minimize side effects, improve quality of life, increase cure rates and prolong lives.”



Dr. Wynn has held many leadership roles in local, state and national medical societies. He is fellowship committee chair and immediate past president of the Council of Affiliated Regional Radiation Oncology Societies and an inaugural member of the American College of Radiology Commission on Women and Diversity.



The many honors and awards Dr. Wynn has received include induction into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society; 2016 Physician of the Year award from the Gateway Medical Society in Pittsburgh; nomination to serve on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health Advisory Committee; Mississippi Medical and Surgical Association’s 2005 Physician of the Year; and Fellow of the American College of Radiology.



Dr. Wynn earned his medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. He completed a residency in radiation oncology and a fellowship in neuro-radiation oncology at the University of Rochester and completed physician executive training at Harvard University. He is a professor in the department of radiation oncology of Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Wynn is board certified in radiation oncology.



Dr. Wynn and his wife, Allyson, live in Burr Ridge, Illinois. They have two grown sons.