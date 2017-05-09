Newswise — With some of the world’s greatest assets of plant, animal, ecosystem and human diversity, and as the world’s sixth largest economy and provider of more than half the nation’s fruits, nuts and vegetables, sustaining California’s vitality is paramount. And as we face greater demands from a changing climate and growing population, taking a proactive approach to maintaining sustainable growth for California is critical.

The University of California is sharing their efforts to maintain a Sustainable California, with a new media-rich web portal hosted by University of California Television (UCTV).

Broadcasting stories of sustainability research and outreach conducted by University of California faculty, scientists and students, Sustainable California

connects users to the science-based, real-world sustainability solutions being created by the University of California.

Principal project partners include UC Water, UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, CITRIS and the Banatao Institute, the Sierra Nevada Research Institute and UC Merced School of Engineering among others.

UCTV Director Lynn Burnstan expressed her excitement at inaugurating the new portal, “This is what UCTV is about, connecting Californians to the real-world, inestimable values that the UC provides all of California. We are very excited to be able to join these partners and give the public direct access to what they are doing for all our benefit.”

As well as a video introduction to the portal, the launch features three fresh videos, spanning natural resources and agriculture. Water in the Balance, from UCWater, is a 5-minute journey from Sierra Nevada snowpack through the state’s system of dams and reservoirs to groundwater storage. The first in a series of six episodes, Introduction to Conservation Agriculture Cropping Systems, from UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, features California farmers and UC scientists working together to develop sustainable farming practices. Taking technology to the mountains, Sierra-Net highlights the development of innovative cyber-infrastructure to provide real-time monitoring of the state’s water resources and forest health. Produced by the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) and the Banatao Institute, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of natural resources management and innovation.

The channel’s content is appropriate for audiences of all ages and freely accessible to the public online at uctv.tv/sustainable-cal. The integrated video, article and curriculum format of the channel, in addition to its focus on biodiversity, natural resources and low-impact living, provides users both a look at and connection to practical solutions and approaches the UC is developing, making it a valuable resource for professional practitioners, educators, and media outlets.