Newswise — The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2017 there will be an estimated 1,688,780 new cases of cancer in the U.S. This will include about 56,870 new cases of thyroid cancer (42,470 in women, and 14,400 in men).

A number of environmental, genetic, and gender- or age-related factors may increase a person’s risk for developing thyroid cancer. While it can occur at any age, approximately two out of three cases are diagnosed in people age 20 to 55. Women are three times more likely to develop thyroid cancer than men. Seattle Cancer Care Alliance offers treatment for people who have been diagnosed with endocrine cancers, especially of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands.



