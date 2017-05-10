Virginia Tech is offering two experts on the U. S. Presidency who can speak to yesterday’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Political Science Department Chair and Professor Karen Hult has served as a contributing scholar providing briefing materials to the White House Counsel's Office and the White House Office of the Staff Secretary for transitions dating to 2000. Hult is the author or co-author of four books, including two on the evolution of the White House staff.

Professor Emeritus of Political Science Charles Walcott is a member of the editorial board of the Presidential Studies Quarterly, and is immediate Past President of the Presidency Research Group, which is the American Political Science Association's organized section on presidency scholarship

