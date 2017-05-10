 
Political Scientist with Expertise About Political Communication and Behavior Available to Discuss James Comey’s Firing

10-May-2017

Georgia State University

  • Credit: Carolyn Richardson, Georgia State University

    Sean Richey, Associate Professor of Political Science, Georgia State University

Government/Law, U.S. Politics, Local - Atlanta Metro
  • FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department Of Justice, James Comey, Donald Trump,
  • Jeff Sessions, 2016 election, Russia investigation
    • A political scientist who specializes in voting and elections, political communication, and political behavior is available to discuss the termination of former FBI Director James Comey. 

    Sean Richey is an associate professor of political science at Georgia State University, and is available directly at srichey@gsu.edu. For assistance in contacting via cell/mobile, call Jeremy Craig at 404-413-1374 or email at jcraig@gsu.edu.

    He is the author of “The Social Basis of the Rational Citizen: How Political Communication in Social Networks Improves Civic Competence” (Lexington Press, 2014), and has also authored articles on political discussion and persuasion.

    More information about Richey is available at http://politicalscience.gsu.edu/profile/sean-richey-2/.

