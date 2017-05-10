Plans by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to toughen rules for prosecuting drug crimes reverses Obama-era policies. Joseph Margulies, professor of law at Cornell University, says such reversals constitute a wrong turn for the justice system.



“For the past decade or so, drug policy has been one of the only aspects of the criminal justice system that was heading in the right direction, ameliorating some of the bipartisan cruelty of the 1980s and 1990s. If Sessions tries to roll that back, shame on him. The moral bankruptcy will rest on his head.”