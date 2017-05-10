Newswise — The curtain will rise on the federal government’s largest cybersecurity research and development (R&D) showcase in mid-July.

The 2017 Cyber Security R&D Showcase and Technical Workshop is scheduled for July 11-13 at Washington, D.C.’s Mayflower Hotel. This annual technology showcase event—sponsored by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate’s (S&T) Cyber Security Division (CSD)—is expected to draw 1,000 government, industry and academia cybersecurity professionals from the U.S. and abroad over three days.

“This year’s R&D Showcase and Technical Workshop is shaping up to be the best yet,” said CSD Division Director Dr. Douglas Maughan. “We’re excited to share our researchers’ incredible work with the entire cybersecurity community.” CSD is part of DHS S&T’s Homeland Security Advanced Research Projects Agency .

Each year at the R&D Showcase and Technical Workshop, CSD brings together its researchers, stakeholders and public and private-sector partners to spotlight its many cutting-edge research projects. It also facilitates collaboration among its researchers and the cybersecurity R&D community and connects funded technologies to potential transition partners.

In all, 15 research areas will be featured: mobile security, cyber-physical system security, software assurance, data privacy, identity management, distributed denial of service defense, next generation cyber infrastructure, technology transition, cyber risk economics, cybersecurity research infrastructure, modeling of internet attacks, support for law enforcement, moving-target defense, cloud security and insider threats.

Key Features

The conference’s highlight is the July 11 R&D Showcase, during which 10 mature technologies and projects addressing complex cybersecurity issues will be presented. Projects include Securely Updating Automobiles by Justin Cappos of New York University; Mobile App Vetting by Angelos Stavrou of Kryptowire, LLC; and Self-shielding Dynamic Network Architecture by Nick Evancich of Intelligent Automation, Inc.

The Technology Demonstration and Poster Session that same afternoon will feature firsthand looks at 60 cybersecurity R&D tool, technology or technique projects from CSD’s research portfolio.

On July 12 and 13, the Technical Workshop will feature more than 100 presentations—including a large number of mature technologies ready for transition—spotlighting the work of CSD’s funded researchers.

In addition, attendees will hear keynote presentations by speakers from government and industry, witness insightful panel discussions, and link up with researchers working on projects that could have a direct bearing on the strength of their organization’s cybersecurity posture.

What’s New?

There are a couple new additions to this year’s Technical Workshop such as presentations by representatives of startup firms engaged by DHS S&T’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) and researchers funded by CSD’s international partners.

Launched in 2015, SVIP engages and funds tech startups to help develop solutions to issues challenging DHS components and other Homeland Security Enterprise entities. SVIP has issued solicitation calls for Internet of Things security, enhancements to the Global Travel Assessments System, Airport Passenger Processing, small, unmanned aircraft system capabilities, K-9 wearables, and cybersecurity for the financial services sector.

Additionally, CSD’s current international partners were invited to bring one of their own “best-in-class” funded researchers to present. S&T has international bilateral agreements with 12 countries and the European Commission and recently published an International Collaboration Broad Agency Announcement to spur cooperative international R&D activities.

Why Attend?

As the federal government’s preeminent cybersecurity R&D conference, there’s nowhere else you will see such breadth of research. During the conference, you can choose from more than 115 technical presentations representing a combined $250 million of federally funded R&D.

This insider’s view of CSD’s R&D portfolio will give you an exhaustive look at the more than 40 technologies that are mature and available for operational use, pilots, deployments and commercialization; many others that are nearing the maturity milestone; and new, cutting-edge solutions currently being developed to counter emerging cybersecurity threats.

“Come to the 2017 Cyber Security R&D Showcase and Technical Workshop to make new industry connections and learn about the latest cybersecurity solutions being developed by CSD performers,” said Maughan.

Registration for the 2017 Cyber Security R&D Showcase and Technical Workshop is complimentary, however, space is limited. Complete your registration immediately to secure your spot at this premier government cybersecurity R&D event.