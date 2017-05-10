Newswise — NEW YORK (May 15, 2017) – Dr. Brian Marr will join the Department of Ophthalmology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center as director of the Division of Ophthalmic Oncology, effective May 15. He will also serve as a professor of ophthalmology at Columbia University Medical Center.

With Dr. Marr’s arrival, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center is establishing one of the largest and most comprehensive ocular melanoma programs in the country. Dr. Marr will be working alongside medical oncologists, in keeping with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center’s team-based approach to cancer care.

“Dr. Marr is a renowned leader in the diagnosis, treatment and management of eye cancers, and we are pleased to welcome him to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center,” said Dr. George A. “Jack” Cioffi, the Edward S. Harkness Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology and ophthalmologist-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. “Patients and their families will benefit from his comprehensive experience and skill, as well as his compassion and dedication.”

“NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to our patients, and the addition of Dr. Marr to the team will help us make even more strides in cancer care,” said Dr. Stephen Emerson, director of the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and the Clyde ’56 and Helen Wu Professor of Immunology (in Medicine) and Professor of Microbiology and Immunology (in the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center). “Dr. Marr’s expertise expands the list of cancers treated at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, providing more options to patients who come to us for care. I look forward to working with him in the years ahead.”

Dr. Marr will serve an important leadership role in the unique treatment of ocular melanoma, under the direction of Dr. Richard Carvajal, director of the Experimental Therapeutics/Phase I Program and Melanoma Service in Medical Oncology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.

“Dr. Marr’s surgical expertise in in ocular melanoma is unparalleled, and his addition to the team cements us as a world leader in the clinical development of therapies for this disease, allowing us to help transform the lives of patients with rare cancers,” said Dr. Gary Schwartz, chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology in the Department of Medicine and associate director of Research at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University.

As one of the few ocular oncologists trained in all aspects of eye cancers, Dr. Marr’s clinical experience in treating these diseases is among the most extensive in the world. He has devised and performed thousands of surgical procedures on tumors of the eye, eyelid, orbit and conjunctiva in adults, children and infants, and is one of the few surgeons experienced in intraocular tumor resection, as well as advanced laser, radiation and chemotherapy treatments. He is also an expert in intra-arterial chemotherapy and other treatments for retinoblastoma, a tumor that arises in the light-sensitive cells that transmit images to the brain.

“NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center has an outstanding reputation for excellence in patient care,” said Dr. Marr. “It brings me great satisfaction to help patients fight eye cancer and navigate through a difficult time in their lives, and speed their way to recovery. I am excited to continue this work at this great institution.”

A board-certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Marr is a member of the American Medical Association and a board-certified fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, for which he has lectured frequently. In addition to contributions in major ophthalmic journals, Dr. Marr has published chapters in several textbooks, including Duane’s Foundations of Clinical Ophthalmology and Ophthalmology Pearls. Dr. Marr volunteers his medical expertise in underserved parts of the world, including Nigeria and Indonesia, and has helped train physicians in more than 20 countries. He was recognized as one of New York Magazine’s “Top Doctors” from 2014 to 2016.

Dr. Marr received his medical degree from the Temple University Medical School, Philadelphia. He completed his clinical residency at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary and was a fellow at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia. Prior to his tenure at MSKCC, Dr. Marr held surgical positions at Albert Einstein Medical Center and Wills Eye Hospital. Prior to joining NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia, he worked at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

