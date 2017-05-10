 
All the Rage, but Do They Work? Uc Davis #ADHD Expert Offers Thoughts on #Fidget Toys

      Julie Schweitzer, PhD

    Julie Schweitzer, PhD, has studied ADHD for nearly 30 years, including research into how fidgeting can help children with the disorder to focus. She can comment on the hype around fidget spinners and other popular toys that the stores can't keep on their shelves.

