Newswise — A research team funded by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering has engineered a small peptide that binds to a protein found in high-risk prostate cancers. By linking the peptide to a clinically used MRI contrast agent, the group used MRI to identify aggressive, metastatic tumors in mouse models of prostate cancer. The system is a promising step for reliable early detection and treatment of high-risk, life-threatening prostate cancer.

Treatment of prostate cancer remains a tricky endeavor for physicians because of the dramatic differences in prostate tumors. Although the common disease strikes one in seven men, only about 20% of those with prostate cancer have a life-threatening tumor needing aggressive treatment. The other 80% have slow growing tumors that require little to no treatment.

As Guoying Lu, Ph.D., director of the NIBIB program in Magnetic Resonance Imaging, explained “The key is to differentiate clinically significant, high-risk tumors that need treatments from those low-risk tumors that do not require treatment, which will spare many patients from unnecessary, expensive, and invasive procedures."

Now, Zheng-Rong Lu, Ph.D., the M. Frank Rudy and Margaret Domiter Rudy professor of biomedical engineering at Case Wetern Reserve University, and his colleagues at Molecular Theranostics, and the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio, have developed a novel system to non-invasively identify the prostate tumors harboring the aggressive, life-threatening cancer cells. The work is presented in the April issue of Bioconjugate Chemistry.