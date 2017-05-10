A new evidence-based clinical guideline for localized prostate cancer was released this week by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the American Urological Association (AUA) and the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO). Radiation oncologists from the guideline development panel are available to comment on the recommendations, managing prostate cancer with radiation therapy and/or other treatment approaches, and advances in the field of prostate cancer care.

Howard M. Sandler, MD, Professor and Chair, Radiation Oncology, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:

“With localized prostate cancer, survivorship rates are higher than for many other cancers. Many of these patients can expect to live years, even decades, following their diagnosis. In these cases of long-term survivability, questions about quality of life following treatment become particularly salient.”

George Rodrigues, MD, PhD, Radiation Oncologist and Clinical Scientist, London Health Sciences Centre:

“There are a growing number of options to manage localized prostate cancer, which makes collaboration essential to optimize outcomes for our patients. For this guideline, radiation oncologists, urologists, and medical oncologists all joined together to present a full, evidence-based portrait of the treatment options for men diagnosed with this disease.”

Quick facts about prostate cancer:

Second-most common cancer among American men

One in seven men will be diagnosed during his lifetime

About six in 10 cases of prostate cancer are diagnosed in men age 65 or older

Prostate cancer is highly treatable—most men diagnosed with prostate cancer do not die from it

